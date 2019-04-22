Mortal Kombat 11: Full List of Fatalities

FINISH HIM! FINISH HER!

Once either of those phrases are heard, you should automatically know what to do next. For years, Mortal Kombat has given its fanbase the chance to end each battle in the flashiest way possible. The iconic fighting game series’ familiar cast has always had access to the type of finishing moves that decapitate, bludgeon, and crush their fallen foes. With Mortal Kombat 11, Fatalities have now reached another level of brutality (pun intended). We went into the training lab, practiced our sick “Kombos,” and witnessed every character’s vicious match ender.

Now we’re here to remind you of how pull off each character’s signature killing move. Here’s the full lineup of every character’s Fatality from Mortal Kombat 11. By the way, you to unlock every character’s second Fatality in the Krypt.

Note: the listed inputs represent your character standing on the left side of the screen. The final button for each Fatality pertains to the following order of compatible consoles and their controllers – PS4 (DualShock 4)/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch (Right Joy-Con Controller or Pro Controller). Every character falls into alphabetical order, by the way. You’re welcome.

Baraka

– Food For Thought (Close): Left, Down, Left, Triangle/Y/X

– Rock, Paper, Baraka (Close): Koming Soon…

Cassie Cage

– I <3 u (Mid): Down, Down, Right, Circle/B/A

– #GirlPower (Mid): Koming Soon…

Cetrion

– Maintaining Balance (Mid): Left, Down, Right, Down, Circle/B/A

– Good And Evil (Mid): Koming Soon…

D’Vorah

– New Species (Close): Left, Right, Left, X/A/B

– Can’t Die (Mid): Koming Soon…

Erron Black

– Melted (Mid): Down, Down, Down, Square/X/Y

– Death Trap (Mid): Down, Right, Down, Triangle/Y/X

Frost

– Ice Sculpture (Close): Right, Left, Down, Square/X/Y

– The Cyber Initiative (Mid): Koming Soon…

Geras

– Phasing Through Time (Anywhere): Left, Down, Down, X/A/B

– Peeling Back (Close): Koming Soon…

Jacqui Briggs

– Spider Mines (Mid): Right, Left, Right, X/A/B

– Nothin’ But Neck (Mid): Koming Soon…

Jade

– Bow Before Me (Anywhere): Down, Down, Right, Down, Circle/B/A

– Pole Dance (Close): Left, Right, Down, Right, Square/X/Y

Jax

– Coming In Hot (Close): Left, Down, Left, X/A/B

– Still Got It (Close): Left, Right, Left, Down, Square/X/Y

Johnny Cage

– Mr. Cage’s Neighborhood (Close): Right, Left, Down, Down, Circle/B/A

– Who Hired This Guy (Close): Koming Soon…

Kabal

– Road Rash (Mid): Left, Right, Down, Right, X/A/B

– Hooked (Close): Down, Down, Down, Circle/B/A

Kano

– Last Dance (Close): Right, Down, Down, Square/X/Y

– Face Like A Dropped Pie (Close): Koming Soon…

Kitana

– Gore-Nado (Mid): Down, Down, Down, Down, Triangle/Y/X

– Royal Execution (Mid): Koming Soon…

The Kollector

– For The Kollection (Close): Down, Down, Down, Down, Circle/B/A

– Head Lantern (Close): Koming Soon…

Kotal Kahn

– Totem Sacrifice (Close): Left, Down, Left, X/A/B

– Kat Food (Close): Left, Right, Left, Right, Square/X/Y

Kung Lao

– Headed Nowhere (Close): Down, Right, Left, Down, Triangle/Y/X

– Meat Slicer (Close): Koming Soon…

Liu Kang

– Burn Out (Close): Down, Left, Down, Right, Square/X/Y

– Belly of the Beast (Mid): Koming Soon…

Noob Saibot

– Split Decision (Mid): Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle/B/A

– Double Trouble (Close): Koming Soon…

Raiden

– Alternating Current (Mid): Left, Down, Left, Square/X/Y

– Direct Current (Close): Koming Soon…

Scorpion

– You’re Next (Far): Left, Down, Down, Square/X/Y

– Chain Reaction (Mid): Down, Right, Left, Triangle/Y/X

Shang Tsung

– Koming Soon…

– Koming Soon…

Shao Kahn

– Koming Soon…

– Koming Soon…

Skarlet

– Bloody Mess (Mid): Right, Left, Down, X/A/B

– Heart Condition (Mid): Down, Down, Right, Circle/B/A

Sonya Blade

– To The Choppa (Mid): Down, Right, Left, Triangle/Y/X

– Supply Drop (Close): Koming Soon…

Sub-Zero

– Ice-Cutioner (Mid): Left, Right, Left, Triangle/Y/X

– Frozen In Time (Mid): Right, Down, Right, Circle/B/A

