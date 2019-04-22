Mortal Kombat 11: Full List of Fatalities

Mortal Kombat 11: Full List of Fatalities

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
MK 11 Scorpion Fatality

NetherRealm Studios, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

FINISH HIM! FINISH HER!

Once either of those phrases are heard, you should automatically know what to do next. For years, Mortal Kombat has given its fanbase the chance to end each battle in the flashiest way possible. The iconic fighting game series’ familiar cast has always had access to the type of finishing moves that decapitate, bludgeon, and crush their fallen foes. With Mortal Kombat 11, Fatalities have now reached another level of brutality (pun intended). We went into the training lab, practiced our sick “Kombos,” and witnessed every character’s vicious match ender.

Now we’re here to remind you of how pull off each character’s signature killing move. Here’s the full lineup of every character’s Fatality from Mortal Kombat 11. By the way, you to unlock every character’s second Fatality in the Krypt.

MK 11 Raiden Fatality

NetherRealm Studios, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Note: the listed inputs represent your character standing on the left side of the screen. The final button for each Fatality pertains to the following order of compatible consoles and their controllers – PS4 (DualShock 4)/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch (Right Joy-Con Controller or Pro Controller). Every character falls into alphabetical order, by the way. You’re welcome.

Baraka

Food For Thought (Close): Left, Down, Left, Triangle/Y/X
Rock, Paper, Baraka (Close): Koming Soon…

Cassie Cage

I <3 u (Mid): Down, Down, Right, Circle/B/A
#GirlPower (Mid): Koming Soon…

Cetrion

Maintaining Balance (Mid): Left, Down, Right, Down, Circle/B/A
Good And Evil (Mid): Koming Soon…

D’Vorah

New Species (Close): Left, Right, Left, X/A/B
Can’t Die (Mid): Koming Soon…

Erron Black

Melted (Mid): Down, Down, Down, Square/X/Y
Death Trap (Mid): Down, Right, Down, Triangle/Y/X

Frost

Ice Sculpture (Close): Right, Left, Down, Square/X/Y
The Cyber Initiative (Mid): Koming Soon…

Geras

Phasing Through Time (Anywhere): Left, Down, Down, X/A/B
Peeling Back (Close): Koming Soon…

Jacqui Briggs

Spider Mines (Mid): Right, Left, Right, X/A/B
Nothin’ But Neck (Mid): Koming Soon…

Jade

Bow Before Me (Anywhere): Down, Down, Right, Down, Circle/B/A
Pole Dance (Close): Left, Right, Down, Right, Square/X/Y

Jax

Coming In Hot (Close): Left, Down, Left, X/A/B
Still Got It (Close): Left, Right, Left, Down, Square/X/Y

Johnny Cage

Mr. Cage’s Neighborhood (Close): Right, Left, Down, Down, Circle/B/A
Who Hired This Guy (Close): Koming Soon…

Kabal

Road Rash (Mid): Left, Right, Down, Right, X/A/B
Hooked (Close): Down, Down, Down, Circle/B/A

Kano

Last Dance (Close): Right, Down, Down, Square/X/Y
Face Like A Dropped Pie (Close): Koming Soon…

Kitana

Gore-Nado (Mid): Down, Down, Down, Down, Triangle/Y/X
Royal Execution (Mid): Koming Soon…

The Kollector

For The Kollection (Close): Down, Down, Down, Down, Circle/B/A
Head Lantern (Close): Koming Soon…

Kotal Kahn

Totem Sacrifice (Close): Left, Down, Left, X/A/B
Kat Food (Close): Left, Right, Left, Right, Square/X/Y

Kung Lao

Headed Nowhere (Close): Down, Right, Left, Down, Triangle/Y/X
Meat Slicer (Close): Koming Soon…

Liu Kang

Burn Out (Close): Down, Left, Down, Right, Square/X/Y
Belly of the Beast (Mid): Koming Soon…

Noob Saibot

Split Decision (Mid): Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle/B/A
Double Trouble (Close): Koming Soon…

Raiden

Alternating Current (Mid): Left, Down, Left, Square/X/Y
Direct Current (Close): Koming Soon…

Scorpion

You’re Next (Far): Left, Down, Down, Square/X/Y
Chain Reaction (Mid): Down, Right, Left, Triangle/Y/X

Shang Tsung

– Koming Soon…
– Koming Soon…

Shao Kahn

– Koming Soon…
– Koming Soon…

Skarlet

Bloody Mess (Mid): Right, Left, Down, X/A/B
Heart Condition (Mid): Down, Down, Right, Circle/B/A

Sonya Blade

To The Choppa (Mid): Down, Right, Left, Triangle/Y/X
Supply Drop (Close): Koming Soon…

Sub-Zero

Ice-Cutioner (Mid): Left, Right, Left, Triangle/Y/X
Frozen In Time (Mid): Right, Down, Right, Circle/B/A

See Also:

 

  • Published
Read More
, , , , , , , , ,