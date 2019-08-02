Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.16 Release Date & New Additions

The next big Teamfight Tactics patch is set to release in August and with comes four new Champions and a brand new faction trait.

It was also revealed that the League of Legends spin-off will remain a permanent title and it’s here to stay. That was pretty much a given since the game has been highly popular on Twitch since its release and many big streamers have picked it up.

The patch is live now on the PBE but that doesn’t really help players that don’t want to go into the beta environment.

Luckily, Riot already announced when they were releasing the patch live and it’s not that far away.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.16 Release Date

The patch is currently scheduled to come to live servers on August 14 meaning we have to wait until around the midway point of the month for the next wave of content to drop.

In the meantime, you can learn a bit about what is arriving with this update. As mentioned earlier, four new Champions are coming with update, easily the most at one time as Twisted Fate has been the only champ to release so far.

These four characters include Camille, Jayce, Vi, and Jinx and there is a new origin being introduced called Hextech.

The four Champions will be able to tie into a variety of different compositions as two of them carry the Gunslinger trait, which can be a very strong early team that transitions well into the late game if supplemented well.

Here is a look at what Hextech means and what the four new characters will bring to the table once they launch in Teamfight Tactics on August 14.

Hextech At 2/4 Hextech, disable 2/4 random items on the enemy’s board at the start of combat. Random here = randomly select a unit from all units that have items, then randomly disable one of the items on that unit. This means it actually is generally more reliable vs players who are stacking all their items on a few units.

Camille Class: Blademaster Ability: Hextech Ultimatum – Camille roots and damages her current auto-attack target. Camille’s abilities that can attack that target will switch their current target to do so. Meta: Ideally, Camille can single out an enemy and help her team focus fire them down. Explicit external control over AI’s targeting is a new effect, and we’d like to see players consider who they want to target on the enemy team. Tier: 1

Jayce Class: Shapeshifter Ability: Thundering Blow + Transform Mercury Cannon – Knock back his target then change to ranged, gaining max attack speed for a few attacks . Meta: Jayce is able to break up the enemy frontline fairly early on in the fight, a premium and rare effect in TFT . Jayce has particularly low mana cost for a shapeshifter (50). Tier: 2

Vi Class: Brawler Ability: Assault and Battery – Vi targets the furthest enemy and launches towards them, knocking aside everyone else while knocking up and dealing damage on impact with her target. Meta: Vi provides backline access on priority targets. Something we particularly wanted for Brawlers. Tier: 3

Jinx Class: Gunslinger Ability: Get Excited – Jinx gets more excited as she scores takedowns. After her first, she gains attacked speed. After her second, she pulls out Fishbones for AoE damage on Autos. Meta: Jinx is a ramping AoE AA carry (opposed to Draven ramping single target AA carry). She’s a particularly squishy, high risk/reward carry. Tier: 4



Teamfight Tactics is out now via the League of Legends launcher on PC. You don’t need to have any sort of prior knowledge of League so don’t waste time and jump in today.

