Water Festival Raid Bosses for Pokemon GO

The Water Festival 2019 event has gone live in Pokemon GO.

According to Niantic, more water-types are appearing as Raid Bosses during the duration of the event. The Silph Road Subreddit have already begun chronicling the new Raid Bosses in the game.

Here’s the current list of Water Festival Raid Bosses. The list will be updated as we continue to learn more about what Raid Bosses are available.

*Unconfirmed Tier One: Krabby Lotad Wailmer Wingull Tier Two: Clamperl Feebas Marshtomp* Quilfish Tier Three: Vaporeon* Machamp Azumarill Sharpedo Tier Four: Blastoise* Lapras Tyranitar* Absol Tier Five: Rayquaza (From now until September 2 according to Niantic) Uxie, Mesprit or Azelf (Only on August 28 from 6 to 7 p.m. local time according to Niantic) EX Raid: Speed Deoxys

In addition to finding certain water-type Pokemon more frequently in the wild and in Eggs, Kingler and Crawdaunt will be able to learn a brand new water-type Charge Move known as Crabhammer. Shiny Carvanha and shiny Barboach have also been added to the game. Plus, you’ll get twice the Candy from hatching Eggs and the distance to earn Buddy Candy will be halved if your Buddy Pokemon is water-type.

The event will last from now until August 30 at 1 p.m. PDT.

Here’s an excellent infographic from GamePress to give you everything you need for the event:

