The Water Festival 2019 event has gone live in Pokemon GO.

New Field Research Tasks have appeared for players to complete during the event, as chronicled by The Silph Road and The Silph Road Subreddit.

Here’s the full list of Water Festival Research Tasks in Pokemon GO and their rewards:

Earn a Candy walking with your buddy – Barboach

Catch five water-type Pokemon – Krabby

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt – Carvanha

Take five snapshots of water-type Pokemon – Seel

Catch 10 water-type Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust

Evolve three Carcanha or Barboach – Clamperl

Hatch 5 Eggs – Blastoise

Win two Raids – Azumarill

In addition to finding certain water-type Pokemon more frequently in the wild and in Eggs, Kingler and Crawdaunt will be able to learn a brand new water-type Charge Move known as Crabhammer. Shiny Carvanha and shiny Barboach have also been added to the game. Raids will include more water-type Raid Bosses such as Blastoise, Vaporeon, Lapras and more. In addition, you’ll be able to fight and catch Uxie, Mesprit or Azelf in five-star raids in their respective regions, but only on August 28 from 6 to 7 p.m. local time. Plus, you’ll get twice the Candy from hatching Eggs and the distance to earn Buddy Candy will be halved if your Buddy Pokemon is water-type.

The event will last from now until August 30 at 1 p.m. PDT.

Here’s an excellent infographic from GamePress to give you everything you need for the event:

See also: