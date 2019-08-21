Jirachi Max CP & Stats in Pokemon GO

Jirachi is now available to catch in Pokemon GO via a new Special Research quest.

If you’re wondering what its max CP and stats are, then wonder no longer. Here are Jirachi’s max CP and stats in Pokemon GO according to GamePress.

Max CP at level 40: 3,265

Max CP at level 20: 1,865 Attack: 210

Defense: 210

Stamina: 225 Type: Psychic/Steel Quick Moves: Confusion, Charge Beam

Charge Moves: Doom Desire, Psychic, Dazzling Gleam

Jirachi has access to the best steel-type move in the game in terms of raw damage, Doom Desire. With three energy bars and 70 power according to GamePress, the move can quickly rack up damage. However, like the other Mythical Pokemon Jirachi’s stats are balanced albeit above average. That means it doesn’t have quite the attack stat to take advantage of Doom Desire. The lack of a steel-type Quick Move is also a hindrance. In fact, Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash has it beat slightly in terms of DPS according to GamePress’ calculations. Never the less, Jirachi is a force to be reckoned with in PvP with its excellent moveset able to check a number of dragon- and fighting-type powerhouses. However, as GamePress notes, despite Jirachi’s resistance to 10 different Pokemon types (including a double resistance to psychic- and poison-types) it doesn’t have the best bulk.

It’s best moveset for PvE according to GamePress is Confusion and Doom Desire, as both moves are very powerful. The best moveset for PvP according to the website is Confusion with Doom Desire and Dazzling Gleam, as having both steel- and fairy-type coverage lets Jirachi check a number of popular Pokemon in the metagame.

To catch your own Jirachi, check out our step-by-step guide here.

See also: