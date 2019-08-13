3 Best Xbox One Racing Wheels: Compare, Buy & Save

With so many great racing games on the platform (Forza 6, Forza Horizon 4, Project CARS, etc), it’s probably about time you get yourself an Xbox One racing wheel. These peripherals are clutch (no pun intended) for those that love racing games, and steering wheels make a great addition to any game room.
Plus, they make the game feel that much more realistic, and with games like Forza 6 going for the ultimate realistic driving experience, you’re going to want to have the most realistic gameplay possible. Here are the top 3 best Xbox One racing wheels:
Pros:
Cons:
- Textured Rubber Grips
- 240 Degree Rotation
- Adjustable Angle for Pedals
- Easy to Set up
- Requires Sturdy Desk or Table
- Some Users Reported Jammed Buttons
- Only Red Color Option Available
As far as the best-looking Xbox One peripheral is concerned, the cake is easily taken by the Thrustmaster VG Ferrari 458 Spider Wheel. It’s covered in black and red, with the red being textured rubber grips. It has optimum comfort, and is 28 cm in diameter (making it a 7/10 replica of the actual Ferrari Spider’s racing wheel).
It has adjustable steering sensitivity so that you can find the right feel for your driving, and an automatic centering feature. It rotates 240 degrees and gives players unrivaled precision. It comes with a pedal set featuring a wide footrest. The angle of the pedals can be adjusted, and the brake pedal has progressive resistance to ensure realistic racing sensations.
Buy the Thrustmaster VG Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel here.
Pros:
Cons:
- 900-Degree Force Feedback
- Quality
- Weight
- Comparatively Pricey
- Un-impressive looking
- Only Black Available
One of the premium options for Xbox One and PC racing game enthusiasts is the Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel. Although its look is rather simplistic and plain-looking, this wheel comes PACKED with ultimate features you’ll absolutely love while playing your favorite racing games.
For example, it has a leading 900 degrees of full force feedback, and it uses a mixed belt-pulley and gears system, as well as a metal ball-bearing axle for the ultimate in realism. The steering wheel, itself, uses an ergonomic design so you can drive comfortably for long stretches, without tiring your hands.
The TMX is super easy to use with the Xbox One, as it’s Xbox One certified and plug and play. Meaning, you can just plug it into your Xbox and you’re ready to race in mere moments.
Find more Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel Xbox One information and reviews here.
Pros:
Cons:
- Trusted HORI Brand
- Good Size & Weight
- Price
- Unimpressive Look
- Only One Color Option
- No Frills
HORI is well-known for their amazing Nintendo Wii U controllers inspired by the classic GameCube controller, but they also have plenty of other gaming accessories worth noting. The HORI Racing Wheel One for Xbox One comes in at just $61, and it’s officially licensed by Microsoft. It has paddle shifters and rubber grips for a realistic driving experience. The wheel centers itself, too.
It might not look as cool as anything Thrustmaster puts out — it’s just all black — but it gets the job done. It has programmable buttons for customization, and analog foot pedals with a large base for stability. Of course, at $61 it’s as basic as it gets, so there’s no force feedback or any rumble. Still, it gets the job done if you want a steering wheel in your hand instead of a controller.
