3 Best Xbox One Racing Wheels: Compare, Buy & Save

With so many great racing games on the platform (Forza 6, Forza Horizon 4, Project CARS, etc), it’s probably about time you get yourself an Xbox One racing wheel. These peripherals are clutch (no pun intended) for those that love racing games, and steering wheels make a great addition to any game room.

Plus, they make the game feel that much more realistic, and with games like Forza 6 going for the ultimate realistic driving experience, you’re going to want to have the most realistic gameplay possible. Here are the top 3 best Xbox One racing wheels: