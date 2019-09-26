Pokemon GO World Tourism Day Research Tasks List

Pokemon GO is partnering with the United Nations World Tourism Organization to celebrate the first-ever World Tourism Day event in Pokemon GO, and they just released new Research Tasks to commemorate the event.

Users on The Silph Road Subreddit have already begun posting photos of the Research Tasks exclusive to the event. Here’s what we know so far. Our list will be updated as we get more information.

Note: It looks like you can get either a Zangoose or a Seviper from the second Research Task, based on discussions in The Silph Road Subreddit. People in the USA are reporting getting a Zangoose from the Research Task even though Seviper is native to the region, so it may be the opposite for other countries. However, this hasn’t been 100 percent confirmed yet.

For reference, Zangoose is found in Europe, Asia and Australasia while Seviper is found in North America, South America and Africa, according to Eurogamer.

The event lasts from now until October 1 at 1 p.m. PDT, according to Niantic. During that time the exclusive Research Tasks will be available, trading Pokemon will cost 1/4 less Stardust and you get twice the XP from spinning PokeStops you’ve never visited before.

The event also welcomes a number of permanent additions to the game. The region-exclusive Pokemon listed below can be hatched from 5 km Eggs found in their respective real-world locations:

Farfetch’d, Kangaskhan, Tauros, Heracross, Corsola, Volbeat, Illumise, Torkoal, Zangoose, Seviper, Lunatone, Solrock, Tropius, Relicanth, Pachirisu, Mime Jr., Chatot, Pansage, Pansear, Panpour, Heatmor, and Durant.

Mime Jr. has been added to the game and is available in 5 km Eggs in Europe. You may even hatch its Shiny version. In addition, Shiny versions of Zangoose and Seviper have been added to the game. A new shirt has also been added to the Style Shop.

See also: