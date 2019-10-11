10 Addams Family Mystery Mansion Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The spookiest family in the world of cinema has just gotten a new lease on life.

The Addams Family is back in animated form on the big screen and they’re also back for some mobile horrors in gaming form. Addams Family Mystery Mansion moves you into the creepy (and kooky) home of the iconic family and lets you interact with every member in outlandish ways. Your goals entail personalizing the lauded mansion, crafting all sorts of horror-centric collectibles and enjoying the backstories surrounding each member of the Addams Family. This beginner tips guide will certainly come in handy for incoming players who want to create the best mystery mansion possible!

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Addams Family Mystery Mansion:

Download the Addams Family Mystery Mansion APK here.

1. Always Check “Desires”

• Check the family’s desires to win “Addams Coins” (you can also gain them by visiting other players’ mansions). Grant common items to make space and earn coins, as those are the easiest to obtain if you need them for crafting recipes. Use the refresh button on desires you don’t want or can’t grant right away. Try to find the items that are easier to grant.

2. Unlock Characters

• Characters are locked by level, they move the story forward and they’re also your production mechanic in the game. It’s highly recommended that you unlock new characters as soon as possible after you level up. Check the price on new characters and save up your money to be prepared to unlock them. New characters will appear in the mansion with an exclamation mark notification. This lets you know that it’s now possible to play their story quests. Completing character quests helps your player level progress pretty quickly (you’ll always be given free rubies and coins every time your player level increases). Be sure to save your rubies to unlock new rooms instead of wasting them to instantly complete various tasks.

3. Unlock Character Outfits

• Get Cards in “Kooky Boxes” to unlock special actions for your family. These special actions are super useful for complete desires. You can purchase the remaining cards for an outfit directly from the outfit selection screen. The Outfit collection can be accessed by tapping the “Collection” icon in the left corner of the screen.

4. Complete “Fester’s Hardware” Requests

• Fester’s hardware workshop will help you acquire “Expansion Materials.” These items are required to expand to high-level zones. You can access the Fester’s hardware workshop by tapping the toolbox at the bottom right corner of the screen or by tapping the workshop itself, which is located in “Fester’s Room.” Complete the special orders for the requested items to craft random expansion materials. Alternatively, you can also use bills to purchase them to save time.

5. Play the “Moments”

• Moments are special pieces of furniture in the game that let you join in on the family spirit. It’s recommended that you assign every available character to the selected Moment to gain more chances of getting a special item. Wait out the requested wait time and come back to claim your reward.

6. Unlock New Rooms

• To unlock a new room, you’ll need to be at a certain player level. New rooms give you a new moment or a new crafting building. It’s recommended to first unlock the crafting building zones as they will provide you with new items and recipes to fulfill. Select the room you want to unlock, then collect the items and coins requested to unlock it.

7. Go Social and Get Gems for Free

• Claim free gems to unlock the character “Wednesday” by connecting your account to Facebook for the first time. To connect your account to Facebook, tap the Social button, and then tap the Connect button on the bottom left and sign in to your personal Facebook account. When you connect your Facebook for the first time, you’ll instantly receive 25 free gems. You can also join the Facebook Mystery Mansion community to stay up to date with game-related contests and promotions.

8. Keep Crafting

• Keep crafting to clear up space within your inventory and create higher value items that grant wishes for more Addams Coins. Carefully manage your inventory to avoid the full inventory limit, too.

9. Upgrade Your Inventory

• Keep completing your inventory requests to increase your inventory limits. To upgrade it, open it by tapping the bag icon at the top of the screen. A list of items will be shown in the bottom left corner that you need to obtain via animations or crafting recipes. Once you’ve obtained the required items, tap the “Upgrade” button to confirm the upgrade. Alternatively, you can use bills to purchase the required items for upgrading your inventory.

10. Plan Out Your Actions Wisely

• Pay attention to all the different actions you can perform with your characters and how long each action takes. Make sure your characters start longer duration actions, log-out, then log back in to receive major rewards. Also, be sure to complete all sorts of character actions to obtain the spirit currency needed to fill the “Spooky-O-Meter.” Since that meter resets every day, try to fill it completely before that happens during your next daily playthrough – doing so helps you claim all the Kooky Boxes tied to that meter once you reach certain meter milestones.

