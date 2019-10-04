5 Merge Magic! Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Gram Games’ lineup of “Merge” mobile games just got a whole lot bigger!

The latest entry in their popular family-friendly line of mobile games is Merge Magic! You’ll enter a magical realm with over 500 fantastical objects and creatures to merge together. As you make your way through puzzle stages and tinker around in your own personal garden, you’ll create even more powerful creatures, much larger objects, and free up even more space for your merging activities. Thanks to the fine folks at Gram Games, we have a list of tips that’ll help you make the most of your time spent within Merge Magic!’s colorful realm.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Merge Magic!:

Download the Merge Magic! APK here.

1. Merging Five Objects at Once Can Be Better Than Merging Three Objects

• You’ll quickly catch on to the game mechanics behind Merge Magic! Whenever you make your way to a new puzzle stage, keep an eye out for objects you’ve previously matched on beaten stages – take care of these matches before anything else. The same strategy applies to new objects you lay your eyes on – if those objects are obviously of the same class, they can be merged together too.

• Merging three or more objects of the same class leads to a higher tier of that merge type. Merging three of the same objects leads to a single, high-tier match. Merging five objects of the same objects yields two high-tier matches. Try to merge every object on the stage before you attempt to finish it by fulfilling the main merging objective. That way, you can get the highest possible score on your very first stage attempt!

2. Evolve Your Creatures

• When you merge creatures, the higher-level creatures you create you get will usually be faster, be able to complete more harvesting work and be worth more “Magic Power” in your personal garden, which helps you unlock more land. Therefore, it’s worth merging three creatures in order to create an even more powerful (and far more majestic) creature. While interacting with your garden, you can also choose to merge creatures. It’s also possible to merge five creatures in the animal book to nab a special bonus. Complete those tough challenge levels when you’re ready to unlock some new creatures, too!

3. Tap Those Energy Balls as Soon as They Appear and Replay Stages to Collect Rewards

• Whenever those energy balls pop up on the stage, you can thank your creatures who make it a habit of harvesting objects for them. Those energy balls are used to purify parts of the land that are stuck on cursed land. Tapping on energy balls during regular stages helps fulfill that task.

• That action also works on your personal garden, plus you’ll need to free up as much space as possible by getting rid of those energy balls and putting them to work as cursed land purifiers. If you line up identical objects near cursed land objects to create a merger, it will pull the one(s) off the cursed land to use in the merge. By the way, check out previously beaten stages to see if a “Humble Chest” is on the menu. All you need to do is replay and complete a stage two more times in order to obtain the goodies contained with them!

4. Focus on Building Up Extra “Tree Houses” for Your Working Creatures

• As your creatures harvest objects on your personal garden, they’ll eventually need to rest. Higher-tier creatures can handle more work, of course. But they’ll soon need to leave their harvesting responsibilities to another creature.

• Be sure to have enough room left over on parts of your garden for Tree Houses – you can also merge these houses in order to create bigger ones that cut down the rest time for a creature. Your creatures’ work cycle will proceed at a much faster pace if you have a good amount of Tree Houses spread out across your garden. You should also make room for plenty of “Coin Storage” houses to increase your gold cap. Having more well-rested creatures and coins in your garden is the way to go!

5. There’s an Option for “Require Overlap” for Merging in Your Personal Garden

• You can turn this feature on in “Game Settings” (which is represented by the gear icon on the world map). When you’re in your personal garden, in order to merge items, you need to drag one on top of the others. This can help prevent accidental merges. Plus it’ll make it much easier for you to properly organize your custom garden.

See Also