How to Perform a Finishing Move in Destiny 2 Shadowkeep

Destiny 2’s latest expansion is almost here and it’s bringing a ton of new changes to the core gameplay. Players are now able to perform a flashy instant kill melee attack called a “Finishing Move.” Not only does this allow you to dispatch foes with little effort, but it can have additional properties thanks to the Seasonal Artifact. This makes performing finishing moves more than just a unique way to get rid of a random Dreg or Thrall.

To perform a finishing move, you’ll need to severely damage an enemy until about one-third of their health remains. When this happens a white orb will appear over their heads, indicating you can activate a finishing move. Now run-up to that enemy and hit R3 if you’re on consoles to initiate the attack. This will cause a small animation to play, leaving you exposed at the cost of obliterating whatever you’re attacking.

Finishing moves do not hit multiple foes and you can take damage while performing them. Because of this, you’ll want to be careful when triggering a finishing move in a crowded room. The last thing you want is to be stuck in the animation while being shot by other enemies. Remember, some perks on your Artifact will enhance the effects of your finishing move, allowing you to generate Heavy ammo for allies.

You can equip any Finishing Moves in the secondary menu below your inventory. There will be a new box right above where you select emotes. If you purchased any Finishing Moves from the Eververse, you’ll find them here.

