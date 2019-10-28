How to Get Charms in Modern Warfare

The next installment in the long-running Call of Duty franchise has arrived in the form of Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare.

New to this year’s version is the Gunbench feature that will let players customize their guns like never before. It gives players a close-up on their favorite weapons so they can really get a look at what the new attachments do for it cosmetically.

Most of the upgrades will be unlocked just by leveling up the gun, which is done simply by using it in matches. One thing that players will have problems with unlocked is weapon charms. The game doesn’t really make it entirely clear on how to get them.

Lucky for you, we have you covered so keep on reading.

How to Get Weapon Charms in Call of Duty Modern Warfare

To get weapon charms, you’ll have to check your Multiplayer Challenges which can be done by checking the Barracks tab of your multiplayer menu.

You’ll notice that some of the challenges will reward players with charms so this is what you’ll have to do to unlock them. Some of the rarer charms will be locked behind multiple objectives so you’ll have to perform a lot of tasks to unlock them.

These objectives will reward players will a good amount of experience so it’s not like it’s going to waste even if you don’t get a charm.

The challenges also give players some incentives to use different guns. Perhaps you will be able to find your new favorite weapon through the completion of these challenges. Wouldn’t it be nice to unlock a new charm for your new favorite weapon along the way as well?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

