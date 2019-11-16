How to Beat the Albino Wyyyschokk in Jedi Fallen Order

Even the Star Wars universe isn’t free of massive, terrifying spiders. Located on Kashyyyk, the Albino Wyyyschokk is a massive white spider that is guarding some valuable upgrade. One of the hidden bosses in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, this giant bug is quite a challenging foe – especially if you meet up with him as you’re progressing through the campaign. Thankfully, there are a few tricks you can use to take down the Alino Wyyyschokk.

When you approach the boss room, sprint past the entrance to the other side of the room. If you just walk in the spider will pounce on top of Cal and deal damage to him. Once you run into the room, immediately turn around and get ready to block. The Albino Wyyyschokk has the same move set as its normal counterparts, it just hits harder and has a bigger health bar.

The weak point for this boss is its large backside, so use your Slow effect right as it lunges towards you. Sprint behind it and land a quick 2-3 hit combo and then back off. You want to be patient with this spider and play defensively. Its attacks have a fair amount of range, making it easy for the Albino Wyyyschokk to stun lock you. Remember you can block its normal attacks so save your Slow for whenever it glows red.

This means it’s initiating an unblockable attack, which you exploit by Slowing the creature and running behind it. Another great time to punish this creature is when it fires the three web balls at you. If you can dodge them, there’s a brief window where you can smack it in the face a few times. Just be ready to quickly block because it will strike back.

If you play patiently and only strike when it either launches projectiles or is Slowed then this boss should quickly fall. Try to go into the boss with at least two Stim Canisters, otherwise, you’ll be in for a tough battle.

See Also