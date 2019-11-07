Pokemon GO Arlo: How to Beat & Best Counters

The leaders of Team GO Rocket are now live in Pokemon GO, according to a new blog post from Niantic.

Team GO Rocket Grunts may now drop Mysterious Components. Assemble six of those to make Rocket Radars that can be used to sniff out the Team GO Rocket Leaders and battle them. Even though players with Rocket Radars are the only ones able to detect hideouts for the leaders, they can still collaborate since hideouts appear to players in the same places.

According to Pokemon Go Hub, activating a Rocket Radar will make you enter a new map mode that points you toward a leader. The Radar is consumed upon defeating the boss and bosses are only available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Keep in mind that unlike standard Team GO Rocket Grunts, Leaders can use Shields. Keep that in mind as you use Charge Moves.

Here are all the Pokemon Arlo is known to use according to reports. We also included the best counters to use against them:

Pokemon 1

Scyther – Rampardos, Tyranitar, Rhyperior, Mamoswine, Raikou Pokemon 2

Magnezone – Mamoswine, Groudon, Excadrill, Machamp, Chandelure

Crobat – Rampardos, Raikou, Mewtwo (w/ Psychic or Psystrike), Mamoswine

Gyarados – Raikou, Electivire, Zapdos, Rampardos, Tyranitar Pokemon 3

Scizor – Chandelure, Moltres, Blaziken, Entei

Dragonite – Mamoswine, Weavile, Rampardos, Rayquaza, Gardevoir

Charizard – Rampardos, Tyranitar, Rhyperior, Kyogre, Raikou

Arlo is tough, but a good number of his Pokemon have double weaknesses: Scyther and Charizard against rock-type moves, Magnezone against ground-type moves, Gyarados against electric-type moves, Scizor against fire-type moves and Dragonite against ice-type moves. So your team should include Pokemon of at least one of those types, especially rock-type and electric-type. Mamoswine is great for Pokemon weak to ground- and ice-type moves.

Rewards include 1,000 Stardust and two of either a Unova Stone, Sinnoh Stone, Max Revivie, Revive or Max Potion, according to Pokemon GO Hub.

See also: