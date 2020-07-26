GO Fest Rocket Straight to Victory: Step-by-Step Guide

Pokemon GO Fest 2020 day two will have its own Special Research quest, Rocket Straight to Victory.

While the event isn’t live in the United States yet, Leek Duck and other users have been compiling reports of the quest since the event is now live in other parts of the world.

You need to log into the app to obtain this quest, according to Leek Duck. The quest does not expire once you get it, even after GO Fest is over.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to complete GO Fest 2020: Rocket Straight to Victory, including tips for each step.

Step 1

Take a Snapshot – 2 Incense

Power up Pokemon 3 times – 100 PokeBalls

Send 3 Gifts to friends – 2,020 Stardust

Completion Reward: 20 Max Revives, Machamp encounter & 2,020 Stardust

Step 2

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts – Weavile Encounter

Rescue 2 Shadow Pokemon – 20 Max Potions

Purify 1 Shadow Pokemon – 20 Max Revives

Completion Reward: 20 Rare Candies, Golem encounter & 2,020 Stardust

Tips: According to Niantic, more Team GO Rocket Balloons will appear in the sky and more grunts will capture PokeStops during day two of GO Fest 2020, giving you plenty of opportunities to complete the steps in this quest. In addition, you’ll get twice the Mysterious Components for each grunt you defeat, which will be helpful in crafting the Rocket Radars needed to sniff out the Team GO Rocket Leaders during the next step.

Make sure to use Razz Berries when catching Shadow Pokemon so you don’t have to fight more than two grunts to complete this step of the quest.

Step 3

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo – Shadow Moltres

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff – Shadow Articuno

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra – Shadow Zapdos

Completion Reward: 20 Max Revives, Super Rocket Radar & 5,000 Stardust

Tips: We’ve got guides on how to fight Arlo, Cliff and Sierra, so be sure to click on the links for detailed tips and tricks on how to defeat them including the best counters to use against them.

Arlo has two Pokemon on his team with debilitating double weaknesses to fire and rock, so be sure to include Pokemon of those types on your team when fighting him. Cliff has Pokemon with double weaknesses to fighting and rock. Sierra doesn’t have any Pokemon that have double weaknesses, but she does have two Pokemon weak to ground and one weak to either rock or ice.

Niantic designed the Pokemon you encounter in this quest for players to use as counters against the leaders, according to their blog post.

Make sure to take advantage of the Max Revives you get throughout the quest to heal up your Pokemon.

Step 4

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss – Shadow Mewtwo

Completion Reward: 20 Ultra Balls, Victini Encounter & 2 Incense

Tips: Only one task for this step: defeat Giovanni. Click here for tips on how to beat him.

Don’t purify Shadow Mewtwo; it actually performs better than its non-shadow counterpart. It just requires some investment, including an Elite Charged TM for Psystrike. Here’s a full analysis of Shadow Mewtwo from The Silph Road Subreddit.

Step 5

[Claim Reward] – 2,020 Stardust

[Claim Reward] – 2,020 XP

[Claim Reward] – 2,020 Stardust

Completion Reward: 20 Ultra Balls, 20 Victini Candies & 2 Incense

Tips: There’s no tasks to actually complete for this step. Just collect the rewards and move on.

Step 6

Take a snapshot of Victini – 20 Victini Candies

[Claim Reward] – 10 Rare Candies

[Claim Reward] – 1 Super Incubator

Completion Reward: Victini T-shirt, 2 Premium Raid Passes & 2 Star Pieces