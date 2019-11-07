Pokemon GO Cliff: How to Beat & Best Counters

The leaders of Team GO Rocket are now live in Pokemon GO, according to a new blog post from Niantic.

Team GO Rocket Grunts may now drop Mysterious Components. Assemble six of those to make Rocket Radars that can be used to sniff out the Team GO Rocket Leaders and battle them. Even though players with Rocket Radars are the only ones able to detect hideouts for the leaders, they can still collaborate since hideouts appear to players in the same places.

According to Pokemon Go Hub, activating a Rocket Radar will make you enter a new map mode that points you toward a leader. The Radar is consumed upon defeating the boss and bosses are only available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Keep in mind that unlike standard Team GO Rocket Grunts, Leaders can use Shields. Keep that in mind as you use Charge Moves.

Here are all the Pokemon Cliff is known to use according to reports along with the best counters to use against them:

Pokemon 1

Meowth – Machamp, Breloom, Hariyama Pokemon 2

Snorlax – Machamp, Breloom, Hariyama

Sandslash – Mamoswine, Kyogre, Kingler (w/ Crabhammer) Roserade

Flygon – Mamoswine, Rayquaza, Dragonite, Gardevoir Pokemon 3

Tyranitar – Machamp, Breloom, Hariyama, Kyogre

Infernape – Groudon, Kyogre, Mewtwo (w/ Psychic or Psystrike), Moltres (w/ Sky Attack)

Torterra – Mamoswine, Chandelure, Moltres, Pinsir

To take on Cliff, you’ll need at least one really good fighting-type and at least one really good ice-type. Having a water-type on hand is a great idea as well.

Rewards include 1,000 Stardust and two of either a Unova Stone, Sinnoh Stone, Max Revivie, Revive or Max Potion, according to Pokemon GO Hub.

