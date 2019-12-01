Razer Kraken Ultimate Headset Review

Specs

• THX Spatial Audio

• Custom-tuned 50-mm Drivers

• Active Noise-Canceling Microphone

• Eyewear-Friendly Cooling Gel Cushions

• Razer Chroma RGB Underglow lighting

• Aluminum and Steel Construction

Razer’s line of “Kraken” headsets have earned the adoration they deserve from home console and PC owners. The gaming peripheral company has seemingly taken everything that makes that particular model so efficient and upgraded it in some key areas for their latest pair of headphones. The final product they’ve managed to deliver is the brand new Razer Kraken Ultimate, which has largely succeeded in offering an excellent headset option for PC gamers. The Kraken Ultimate comes with all the bells and whistles you’ve come to expect from a Razer headset and does even more to make its somewhat premium price worth paying in full.

Like most of Razer’s headsets, the Kraken Ultimate retains the signature aesthetic and design they’re earwear is most known for. With aluminum and steel aspects outfitted to it, the Kraken Ultimate feels immensely sturdy and reflective of its $100-plus price tag. It also comes with a set of eyewear-friendly cooling gel cushions that helps it stay cool and comfortable for hours on end. The extra Razer Chroma RGB underglow lighting is just an extra cherry on top as far as the overall appearance of the Kraken Ultimate goes – everything from a visual design for this new Razer headset is top-notch.

The Kraken Ultimate’s audio delivery sounds incredible on all fronts. With the assistance of the Razer Synapse 3 software suite, you’ll be able to customize it and help it reach its full potential. What makes the Kraken Ultimate sound so clear, concise and immersive is its reliance on THX Spatial Audio. With this headset model on, you’ll be tuned into the type of sounds you may have missed out on before during explosive online multiplayer FPS matches and hours-long travels within massive open-world games. Everything sounds that much better and cleaner with surround sound audio enabled at all times. You won’t have to worry about your fellow online crew having issues hearing you over the microphone – its noise-canceling feature does an amazing job of masking background audio and making sure your voice comes through as clearly as possible. All in all, Razer’s Kraken Ultimate headset model looks and sounds like a dream.

Pros:

With THX Spatial Sound capibilities included, this headset offers incredible audio and tons more immersion over competing headsets

The headset’s solid build and cooling gel-infused earmuffs give it extra comfortability

The noise-canceling microphone handles its job admirably

Cons:

None to speak of

Rating: 5.0 out of 5.0

Buy the Razer Kraken Ultimate here.

