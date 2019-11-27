LS50X Snoop Dogg Limited Edition Gaming Headset Review

LS50X Snoop Dogg Limited Edition Gaming HeadsetWe collaborated with the legendary Snoop Dogg to deliver the Limited-Edition Snoop Dogg LS50X headset, featuring the power of the LS50X melded with the hip hop legend’s signature brand. 100% Wireless for gaming on Xbox One. Bluetooth Wireless for everything else. 2019-11-19T22:34:55.000Z

Specs

• 50-mm Speaker Size

• Sound Space: Stereo Sound – Surround Sound on Xbox One Using Dolby Atmos or Windows Sonic

• PVD Metal Frame

• Snoop Dogg Voice Prompts

• Five EQ Modes: Signature Sound. Bass Boost, Movie Mode, Music Mode, and Flat EQ

• Up to 20-hours of rechargeable battery life

• Mic Monitoring

• System Compatibility: Xbox One, Xbox Next-Gen Compatible, and Mobile

LucidSound’s gaming headset selection has been filled with quality models thus far. The LS25, LS10X, and LS35X stand out amongst the audio gear company’s comfortable and quality earwear options. In a pleasantly surprising move, LucidSound has partnered with everyone’s favorite uncle Snoop Dogg to create a custom headset model that’s wonderfully designed and on par with other high-class audio gear. The LS50X Snoop Dogg Limited Edition gaming headset is definitely a luxury purchase (as evidenced by its steep price), but taking the plunge on this gaming audio peripheral is a worthy risk.

From an aesthetic standpoint, the LS50X Snoop Dogg Limited Edition gaming headset looks incredibly sleek. Its snow white and smoky grey color scheme evoke the cool and calm demeanor Uncle Snoop is known for – simply put, this headset stands out in the best way possible. When it finally comes time to place the LS50X on your head, you’ll immediately feel just how sturdy it feels and come to appreciate its comfortable form-fitting features. Turning it on will most definitely elicit a feeling of amazement and laughter once you hear Snoop’s unmistakable voice come through your headphones. One of the coolest aspects of the limited edition LS50X headset model is its usage of Snoop’s voice to alert you to what you’re doing. Getting used to what buttons you need to press in order to increase/decrease the headset volume and hit the mute button is an easy task as well – those controls are integrated right into the left and right headphones.

The LS50X works great as a wireless gaming headset option for Xbox One users – the five EQ audio modes you can tinker around with and its crystal-clear chat audio makes it a great option for gamers and serious streamers alike. But it also doubles as a fine option for PC gaming and devices that enable Bluetooth features. What makes this headset’s multiple usages so much better is how you can easily switch between them on a dime – the LS50X has the power to seamlessly switch between different devices and allow you to customize the best EQ mode for either one in mere seconds. It’s even possible to enjoy some Xbox One gaming while pumping PC music or chat audio into the LS50X thanks to its strong Bluetooth capabilities. Switching between the LS50X’s game and Bluetooth modes is both super cool and easy to pull off.

Pros:

This Snoop Dogg siganture design looks pretty sweet

The audio output, headset intergrated volume controls and EQ modes are all high quality

The 20-hour battery life works great for long gaming/music listening sessions and livestreming

Cons:

The high price could be a barrier of entry for some

Rating: 5.0 out of 5.0

Note – the LS50X Snoop Dogg Limited Edition Gaming Headset can only be purchased through LucidSound and GameStop.

