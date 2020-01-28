Bungie Investigating Missing Materials Following Destiny 2 Update

A new update for Destiny 2 released earlier today that gave some players an unwelcome surprise. Multiple reports quickly surfaced of users missing various crafting materials and consumables. Given the rarity of these items, players quickly voiced their concerns, prompting Bungie to look into this troublesome glitch.

We’re currently investigating an issue where players may have lost their Glimmer and/or various infusion materials after Update 4.7.1 went live. Please standby for updates. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) January 28, 2020

Posted on the Bungie Help Twitter account, the developer explained that they are aware of the issue. According to various reports, it appears that the list of items affected by this bug is staggering. Some of the most prominent materials vanishing are Glimmer, Legendary Shards, Ascendant Shards, Upgrade Modules, Bright Dust, Prisms, Silver, and Raid Banners.

Not logging on doesn’t appear to prevent the loss of items, so this bug could be way bigger than many expect. In response to the glitch, Bungie has taken the servers down for Destiny 2 so they can work on the problem. There’s been no word when the servers will be restored or how Bungie will give everyone back their lost loot.

CORRECTION: Destiny 2 has been brought offline for emergency maintenance. The Destiny API and https://t.co/4ucwiEYycJ are still online. Stand by for updates. https://t.co/rrDv30SS7c — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) January 28, 2020

This is the first major bug to hit Destiny 2 in a long time. For all its moving parts, rarely does Bungie have to deal with such a widespread issue. Along with this glitch, the new update fixed a variety of issues throughout Destiny 2. Most notably, the Wormgod Caress and Winter’s Guile will not retain their buffs if unequipped. Additionally, framerate issues have been addressed in the Garden of Salvation raid, along with adding an indicator for when a Goblin sacrifices itself.

You can read the full patch notes here.

