How to Get the Oathkeeper & Oblivion Keyblades in Kingdom Hearts 3

Kingdom Hearts 3 recently received a major update in preparation for its post-game DLC campaign, Re:Mind.

Among your usual list of bug fixes and gameplay enhancements, KH3’s 1.07 update has also provided players access to two new powerful Keyblades – the Oathkeeper and Oblivion. Just because they’ve been added to the game doesn’t mean you can instantly gain access to them as soon as you continue your adventure. You’ll actually need to put in a ton of work if you’re hoping to wield those powerful new weapons. In order to get your hands on the Oathkeeper Keyblade, you’ll need to find all 90 Lucky Emblems in the game. After that, you’ll be gifted with an item called the “Proof of Promises.” Once this item is within your grasp, head on over to the Moogle Shop and trade it in to finally add the Oathkeeper Keyblade to your repertoire.

As for the Oblivion Keyblade, you’ll need to complete a much tougher task. You’ll have to beat the game’s ultimate challenge, which is the Critical difficulty mode. Your reward for doing so is an item called the “Proof of Times Past.” Just like with the Proof of Promises item, you’ll just need to head on over to the Moogle Shop to trade it in for the Oblivion Keyblade. Be sure to fulfill the tasks needed to earn both newly added Keyblades on a single save file – having both Keyblades in your possession gives Sora the ability to dual-wield them and pull off some pretty impressive maneuvers.

When it comes to the formchanges, abilities, and stats both Keyblades gift Sora with, refer to the list posted below:

1. Oathkeeper

• Formchanges: Light Form & Double Form OKP

• Abilities: MP Converter, Situation Boost

• Base Stats: 7 Strength, 8 Magic

2. Oblivion

• Formchanges: Dark Form & Double Form OBV

• Abilities: HP Converter, Situation Boost

• Base Stats: 8 Strength, 7 Magic

Along with the Oathkeeper and Oblivion Keyblades, update 1.07 also adds a few new moves that Sora can now utilize in battle:

• Quick Slash: strike a nearby target with a quick upward slash.

• Flash Step: charge a faraway target while blocking.

• Radial Blaster: launch blade projectiles at nearby enemies.

• Aerial Sweep: launch a horizontal spinning attack toward a target high above.

• Aerial Dive: launch a vertical spinning attack toward a target down below.

• Last Charge: unleash a devasting blow. Your magic stat determines the damage.

