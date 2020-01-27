Metro Exodus’ Sam’s Story DLC is Coming Early February

The second and final installment of DLC for 4A Games’ Metro Exodus has been unveiled. Titled “Sam’s Story,” this expansion puts players in the shoes of the title character as he attempts to journey home to the United States of America. Unlike the rest of the Metro cast, Sam is actually not Russian. During the nuclear bombing, he was actually stationed at the US embassy before seeking refuge in the metro. Now, players will assume the role of this companion for the last chapter in Metro Exodus’ story.

Set to release on February 11, 4A Games explained that this DLC will feature the sandbox-survival gameplay from the base game. Unlike the previous expansion, this one appears to be more open-ended. We also know that Sam’s Story will be set in Vladivostok, Russia after a massive tsunami devastated the city. So get ready to deal with a ton of obnoxious aquatic enemies and angry crustaceans.

One curious detail we can get from gleaning over the key art image is the inclusion of a submarine. This could suggest that either Sam will use this vehicle to escape Russia or he will have to contest with some angry human foes. Knowing the world of Metro Exodus, the chances of the latter are extremely high.

Metro Exodus Sam’s Story will be available on February 11 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia.

