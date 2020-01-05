All Upcoming Racing Games of 2020

If there’s one thing the average person can appreciate, it’s the thrilling sense of speed felt from high-octane activities.

Immersing oneself in the type of movement that’s prone to breaking the speed limit can be quite harrowing in real life. But it’s usually a defined goal for anyone who loves to live out their speed demon fantasy in racing games. 2020 has arrived and with it comes a fresh collection of titles that are all about getting first place in the custom ride of your choice. It doesn’t matter what console you may own – there’s a brand new racer for you all to hop into on every home console you plead your loyalty to.

Strap in and get ready as we count down all the upcoming racing games hitting consoles in 2020.

Overpass

Developers: Zordix Racing, Zordix AB

Publisher: Bigben

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Epic Games Store)

Release Dates: February 27 (PS4, Xbox One, PC – Epic Games Store), TBA (Nintendo Switch, PC – Steam)

The great outdoors can be quite harsh to anything on four wheels. Offroad racing challenges experienced drivers to make their across rough terrain with the types of buggies and quads that can handle the pressure. Zordix Racing’s Overpass is the ultimate test of endurance and skill – you’ll need to have everything it takes to accelerate your ride across several dirt-filled tracks. The game’s finely tuned physics engine looks to do an awesome job of replicating the real-life feel of driving atop a withered bridge and against craggy slopes. This unique take on racers is specially made for those looking to challenge themselves and overcome Mother Nature’s toughest racecourses.

Circuit Superstars

Developer: Original Fire Games

Publisher: Square Enix Collective

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: TBA

Square Enix Collective is a new arm within the legendary video game publisher/development company that goes out of its way to bring indie games to a wider audience. This welcome initiative is working closely with the development studio Original Fire Games, which is surprisingly comprised of just six talented individuals. The studio’s passion project is Circuit Superstars, a top-down racer that combines the best elements of arcade-style racing and more simulation-like driving physics. The visuals may be too simple for some, but Circuit Superstars’ well-tuned gameplay and quality tracks should be enough to get racing game fans to give it a look.

TT Isle of Man 2

Developer: Kylotonn

Publisher: Bigben Interactive

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: TBA

The Isle of Man TT race is known worldwide as one of the most challenging sporting events. 2018’s TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge managed to replicate the nail-biting motorsport thrills of that racing challenge with great success. Now developer Kylotonn is back with a retooled sequel that will hopefully build upon the solid foundation set by its predecessor. TT Isle of Man 2’s visuals look even better than before, plus it’s improving its driving mechanics thanks to more precise steering, newly added speed wobbles, and redesigned brakes/shock absorbers. This motorsport experience should push the TT Isle of Man racing game franchise to a higher level than ever before.

And here’s a few racing games that were released years prior, but are now making their way to certain consoles for the first time in 2020:

• Pacer, formerly known as Formula Fusion (PS4, Xbox One): TBA

