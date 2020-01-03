All Upcoming First-Person Shooters of 2020

2019 was a pretty solid year for first-person shooters.

Respawn Entertainment air dropped Apex Legends onto unsuspecting gamers and provided them with one of the best battle royale games of the year. Call of Duty returned to its most memorable sub-series with a Modern Warfare reboot. And popular franchises in the genre, such as the Metro games, Far Cry and the latest incarnation of the Wolfenstein series, added its own sequels to the FPS mix. Now that we’ve entered the new year, it’s time to take a peek at all of the first-person shooters that are set to hit the gaming landscape. DOOM is giving us even more demons to kill, Halo is heading to “infinity and beyond” with its next entry and plenty of newcomers/genre stalwarts are throwing their hats into the FPS mix.

So without further ado, let’s break down all of the awesome first-person shooters that will land in our laps come 2020.

DOOM Eternal

Developer: id Software

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Dates: March 20 (PS4, Xbox One, PC), TBA (Nintendo Switch)

DOOM (2016) thankfully took it back to basics and ultimately succeeded! It brought back all of the elements that made the original games so memorable while adding a new level of gore that made each kill as satisfying as the last. The Doom Slayer’s work was seemingly done back on Mars, but it turns out his mission is far from over.

Hell’s forces have invaded Earth, which means it’s time to reload your BFG and send them back to where they came from. DOOM Eternal is set to offer the same high fun factor featured in the last game thanks to new melee weaponry, increased maneuverability, new demons, and a unique asymmetrical multiplayer game mode. Retro FPS fans and newcomers alike should be ready to do damage as the iconic Doom Slayer once again.

Rocket Arena

Developer: Final Strike Games

Publisher: Nexon America

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: TBA

The method towards attaining victory in Rocket Arena is a bit different from other first-person shooters. A regular old kill simply won’t do – grabbing victory by the horns means you’ll need to send the opposition flying high into the sky! This 3v3 arena shooter features the fast-paced, frantic action you’re used to playing non-stop in games such as Overwatch, Paladins, and Quake Champions. Players will join up with their chosen trio, explore colorful locales within the world of Crater, and attempt to blast their foes into the great beyond. Rocket Arena’s varied suite of modes (Knockout, Rocketball, Mega Rocket, and RocketBot Attack) looks like they’ll be enough to keep you embroiled in the action for a very long time.

And here’s a few first-person shooters that were released years prior, but are now making their way to certain consoles for the first time in 2020:

• DOOM 64 (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC): March 20

• Ion Fury (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch): TBA

