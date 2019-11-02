All Upcoming Fighting Games of 2020

As the arrival of powerful new console hardware is on the horizon, gamers are looking to them as a source of fresh gaming experiences.
Hopes are also high that existing genres will improve both graphically and mechanically thanks to the next-generation of gaming. One of the genres that comes to mind is fighting games. Fighting games grew in popularity over the last decade and the pack of franchises the genre is known for expanded greatly.
2019, in particular, brought along with it several exciting brawlers, such as the supremely gory Mortal Kombat 11, the refreshing reboot of Samurai Shodown and the mighty morphing beat ’em up known as Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid. With such a good year of fighting games behind us, it’s time to look towards the future. 2020 is going to be quite the memorable year for games in general, but we’re here to talk about the fighters that will dominate living rooms and large scale fighting game tourneys.
So let’s do a button check, pick our best characters, and get prepared for battle in 2020’s upcoming fighting games.
Granblue Fantasy: Versus
Developer: Arc System Works
Publisher: Xseed Games
Platform: PS4
Release Date: TBA
Cygames’ mobile RPG game, Granblue Fantasy, has been a certified smash hit since its release in 2014. Japanese and American fans alike have become enamored with the game’s fantastical world full of swords, shields, and magic. Come 2019, the Granblue Fantasy universe will expand beyond the mobile and anime worlds it inhabits. PlatinumGames is hard at work on a console action RPG for the franchise, while Arc System Works is set to produce something a bit more up their alley.
Granblue Fantasy: Versus is a wonderfully animated fighting game that pits the mobile RPG’s greatest warriors against each other. The minds behind Guilty Gear and BlazBlue are making sure that this upcoming fighter embraces the very best parts of the Granblue Fantasy franchise. You can look forward to dishing out flashy specials and super combos in a medieval fantasy realm with character faves such as Gran, Katalina, Charlotta, Lancelot, Ferry, etc.
One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
Developer: Spike Chunsoft
Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date: TBA
The bald savior known for blasting foes with a single strike is finally starring in a major console game. And it just so happens to be an anime fighter. Par for the course when it comes to games based on popular anime, right? One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is a team-based brawler featuring a huge gathering of the manga’s finest heroes and ruthless villains. You’ll also get to throw your self into the superpowered fray with a custom character who sets out on their very own world-saving adventure. As you take on powerful foes, you’ll need to hold the fort as you wait on oncoming heroes to give you a helping hand. Adaptive events change the course of battle, flashy specials are dished out constantly and the all-powerful Saitama can dish out KO’s with just one punch. Sounds pretty cool, huh?
Guilty Gear
Developer: Arc System Works
Publisher: Arc System Works
Platform: PS4
Release Date: TBA
Daisuke Ishiwatari, the Japanese video game developer known for his work with the Guilty Gear franchise, is going big with the series’ 2020 installment. And by the looks of it, the word “big” is an understatement. Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May and a host of returning/brand new characters are back to rev it up with anime-stylized weapons’ clashes. The presentation is even more gorgeous than before thanks to camera close-ups of big moves and the ability to knock your opponent to a new place on the current stage you’re doing battle on. The series’ signature metal soundtrack is still intact, the legacy combatants come with refreshing new gear and the one-on-one action is just as hype as it’s ever been.
My Hero One’s Justice 2
Developer: Byking
Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC
Release Date: TBA
The young heroes of Class 1-A surely have their work cut out for them. All for One’s inspired villain population is up to no good, so it’s up to those who follow All Might’s example to thwart their evil efforts. My Hero One’s Justice 2 is the follow-up to the 2018 predecessor and looks to go “Plus Ultra” for series’ fanatics. Along with a collection of newly added battlefields inspired by the anime/manga, this arena fighter features several fan-favorite newcomers. You can look forward to playing with the cast from the first game alongside Overhaul, Nejire Hado, Tamaki Amajiki, Mirio Togata, Mina Ashido, and even Minoru Mineta. The never-ending clash between My Hero Academia’s heroes and villains continues on!
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.