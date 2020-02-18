All Confirmed Xbox Series X Games (So Far)

The next generation of consoles are believed to release later this year and a slew of new games are coming with them. Unveiled during The Game Awards last year, the Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s upcoming system and is believed by many to release late 2020. From highly-anticipated titles like Halo Infinite to third-party games such as Watch Dogs: Legion, several games have been confirmed for the Xbox Series X. Keep in mind, we will not be listing any titles that are simply rumored to be arriving for this system. This list is only for titles that have been confirmed for this console.

We will continue to expand this list as more games are announced for the Xbox Series X.

Outriders

Outriders – Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer

The next game from developer People Can Fly, Outriders is a third-person action RPG game that takes place in the far future. With humanity fleeing Earth, they discover a new planet called Enoch only to be forced into cryosleep upon arrival by a powerful storm known as the Anomaly. After waking up, the survivors discover that they have incredible powers such as fire, earth, and time manipulation.

Players can select one of three classes (Trickster, Pyromancer, & Devastator) each of which has their own unique abilities. As you earn experience by completing quests and killing enemies, you’ll be able to unlock or enhance various abilities. Outriders contains zero PvP and appears to be far more similar to the Diablo franchise than Destiny.

People Can Fly confirmed that Outriders will be coming to the Xbox Series X at the end of the gameplay reveal trailer. There is no solid release date for Outriders, but we do know that it will drop sometime during the 2020 holiday season.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion: Gamescom 2019 – Play as Anyone Explained | Ubisoft [NA]

The third entry in Ubisoft’s open-world series, Watch Dogs: Legion tasks the player with creating a network of hackers from random NPCs throughout London. Each NPC falls into one of three different classifications (hacking, combat, and stealth), each with their own gadgets and abilities. Once recruited, players can use them for various missions or just let them live out their daily lives. However, recruits can be permanently lost if they die during a mission, so make sure to protect your hacker granny!

Along with several other Ubisoft titles, Watch Dogs: Legion was confirmed to come to the Xbox Series X. Currently, we only know that this open-world game will drop sometime during the 2021 fiscal year which begins on April 1, 2020.

Gods & Monsters

Gods and Monsters Full Reveal Presentation – E3 2019

Another Ubisoft title confirmed to be coming to the Xbox Series X, Gods & Monsters is an action-adventure game draped in Greek mythology. Players assume the role of an unnamed hero who’s tasked with saving the gods from a creature called Typhon. Despite Ubisoft only releasing a single trailer, we know that gameplay will battle against monsters, solve puzzles, and traverse dangerous dungeons.

Unlike Outriders and Watch Dogs: Legion, there’s almost no information about Gods & Monsters’ release date. Believed to drop in 2020, we suspect that more information about this title will arrive during Ubisoft’s E3 press conference in June.

Halo Infinite

VideoVideo related to all confirmed xbox series x games (so far) 2020-02-18T13:06:08-05:00

Perhaps the most anticipated title for the Xbox Series X, Halo Infinite is the next chapter in this iconic franchise. Almost nothing is known about Halo Infinite’s story or gameplay, but we would be surprised if anything changed from this franchise’s core FPS mechanics. Developed by 343 Industries will feature split-screen and appears to take place on another Halo ring. Available on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X, this will be a launch title for Microsoft’s new console.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 – Official Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2019

The follow-up to Ninja Theory’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, this title was confirmed to release on the Xbox Series X. Set in the 8th century, Senua is a Pict soldier who traveled to Viking hell in order to retrieve the soul of her dead lover, Dillon. Hellblade II appears to take place after this event, with Senua now apart of a new Viking tribe. We don’t expect the core gameplay to change, so players should expect a more narrative-driven game with light combat mechanics.

Revealed during The Game Awards 2019, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II will be coming to the Xbox Series X. We don’t know when this title will release, but our best guess is sometime in late 2020 alongside the new console.

Rainbow Six: Quarantine & Rainbow Six: Siege

Rainbow Six Quarantine: E3 2019 Teaser Trailer | Ubisoft [NA]

Fans of the Rainbow Six franchise can look forward to two games in this series on the Xbox Series X. Starting out with the smash-hit multiplayer title, Rainbow Six: Siege is confirmed to be a launch title for Microsoft’s upcoming system. This should come as no surprise given the sheer popularity Rainbow Six: Siege has garnered since its 2015 release. For the unfamiliar, Siege revolves around two teams of five either defending or attacking an objective. With only a few bullets capable of killing players, this competitive online game pushes tactics and communication over mindless shooting.

On the other end of the spectrum is Rainbow Six: Quarantine. Set in the same universe, this PvE title tasks players with taking down an alien parasite that has infected humans. This four-player co-op game has no release date, but it is releasing on the Xbox Series X. Just like Gods & Monsters, we expect more information to come during the Ubisoft press conference at E3 this year.

