How to Play Fortnite Celebration Cup: Times, Prizes, More

All of the Fortnite players out there who have been grinding on PS4 will finally have something to show for it with this weekend’s Celebration Cup.
This tournament is exclusive to PS4 players, so there’s no need to fear about PC players coming over with their superior framerates.
This isn’t the first platform-exclusive Fortnite tournament Epic Games has held and it doesn’t seem like it’ll be the last.
Fortnite has proven to have a lot of staying power, and it even features a strong playerbase across every platform, which is something that not every game can say.
This Celebration Cup is completely free for players to participate in, and here’s exactly how they’ll be able to do that.
How to Play in PS4’s Fortnite Celebration Cup
The tournament kicks off on February 15 and is open to all PS4 players. They’ll be able to load up the game and go straight into the Fortnite Celebration Cup Solo competitions for a chance to win in-game cosmetics and a chunk of $1,000,000.
Players will be able to find the tournament in the “Compete” tab, so it won’t work if players are just playing the regular Solos playlist.
At the end of the first day, players will earn the following cosmetics, depending on where they ended up finishing. This means if you see a player rocking the Tango skin in the future, they are very good at Fortnite.
- Top 50% – “Take Cover” Spray
- Top 25% – “Wild Accent” Pickaxe
- Top 5% – “Tango” Outfit
On February 16, players will be able to jump into the same tournament, but instead of coming away with free items, they’ll instead be competing for sweet cash money.
Epic Games says over 4000 players will be able to win prizes, so it’s definitely only going to happen for the best of the best.
The tournament will run for three hours a day, so make sure you know your times ahead of the event.
Going by how things have been set up in the past, this would be our guess for each region, but make sure you double-check on your own. All times are local.
- NA East: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- NA West: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Europe: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Brazil: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Oceania: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Asia: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Middle East: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
What’s the Scoring System?
If you’re an avid competitor in the Fortnite scene, then this scoring system won’t be very surprising.
The numbers may have been changed up a bit, but, as always, placements and eliminations will be key to earning the most points.
- Victory Royale: 10 Points
- 2nd – 5th: 7 Points
- 6th – 15th: 5 Points
- 16th – 25th: 3 Points
- Each Elimination: 1 Point
How Is The Prize Pool Broken Down?
Depending on what part of the world you’re in, the prize money differs. Each region has its own prize pool, so you won’t have to worry about NA players, for example, hogging all of the money,
Some regions are stingier on how much money is given out, so make sure you pay close attention:
Event Prizes – Day 2 – NA East
Rank Prize
1st $2,500
2nd $2,000
3rd $1,875
4th $1,700
5th $1,600
6th $1,500
7th $1,400
8th $1,300
9th $1,100
10th $900
11th-20th $800
21st-30th $700
31st-40th $500
41st-50th $400
51st-75th $300
76th-100th $275
101st-250th $250
251st-500th $225
501st-1000th $200
Event Prizes – Day 2 – Europe
Rank Prize
1st $3,000
2nd $2,300
3rd $2,000
4th $1,800
5th $1,700
6th $1,600
7th $1,500
8th $1,400
9th $1,200
10th $1,100
11th-20th $900
21st-30th $800
31st-40th $700
41st-50th $600
51st-75th $500
76th-100th $400
101st-250th $350
251st-500th $250
501st-1000th $225
1001st-1500th $200
Event Prizes – Day 2 – NA West
Rank Prize
1st $1,200
2nd $900
3rd $715
4th $600
5th $550
6th $500
7th $450
8th $400
9th $375
10th $350
11th-20th $325
21st-30th $300
31st-40th $275
41st-50th $250
51st-75th $230
76th-100th $220
101st-250th $210
251st-500th $200
Event Prizes – Day 2 – Brazil
Rank Prize
1st $1,200
2nd $900
3rd $715
4th $600
5th $550
6th $500
7th $450
8th $400
9th $375
10th $350
11th-20th $325
21st-30th $300
31st-40th $275
41st-50th $250
51st-75th $230
76th-100th $220
101st-250th $210
251st-500th $200
Event Prizes – Day 2 – Oceania
Rank Prize
1st $500
2nd $400
3rd $300
4th $275
5th $265
6th $255
7th $250
8th $245
9th $240
10th $235
11th-20th $230
21st-30th $225
31st-40th $220
41st-50th $215
51st-75th $210
76th-100th $205
101st-250th $200
Event Prizes – Day 2 – Asia
Rank Prize
1st $500
2nd $400
3rd $300
4th $275
5th $265
6th $255
7th $250
8th $245
9th $240
10th $235
11th-20th $230
21st-30th $225
31st-40th $220
41st-50th $215
51st-75th $210
76th-100th $205
101st-250th $200
Event Prizes – Day 2 – Middle East
Rank Prize
1st $500
2nd $400
3rd $300
4th $275
5th $265
6th $255
7th $250
8th $245
9th $240
10th $235
11th-20th $230
21st-30th $225
31st-40th $220
41st-50th $215
51st-75th $210
76th-100th $205
101st-250th $200
Now that you know all you need to know about the tournament, get out there and win some money!