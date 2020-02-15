How to Play Fortnite Celebration Cup: Times, Prizes, More

All of the Fortnite players out there who have been grinding on PS4 will finally have something to show for it with this weekend’s Celebration Cup.

This tournament is exclusive to PS4 players, so there’s no need to fear about PC players coming over with their superior framerates.

This isn’t the first platform-exclusive Fortnite tournament Epic Games has held and it doesn’t seem like it’ll be the last.

Fortnite has proven to have a lot of staying power, and it even features a strong playerbase across every platform, which is something that not every game can say.

This Celebration Cup is completely free for players to participate in, and here’s exactly how they’ll be able to do that.

How to Play in PS4’s Fortnite Celebration Cup

The tournament kicks off on February 15 and is open to all PS4 players. They’ll be able to load up the game and go straight into the Fortnite Celebration Cup Solo competitions for a chance to win in-game cosmetics and a chunk of $1,000,000.

Players will be able to find the tournament in the “Compete” tab, so it won’t work if players are just playing the regular Solos playlist.

At the end of the first day, players will earn the following cosmetics, depending on where they ended up finishing. This means if you see a player rocking the Tango skin in the future, they are very good at Fortnite.

Top 50% – “Take Cover” Spray

Top 25% – “Wild Accent” Pickaxe

Top 5% – “Tango” Outfit

On February 16, players will be able to jump into the same tournament, but instead of coming away with free items, they’ll instead be competing for sweet cash money.

Epic Games says over 4000 players will be able to win prizes, so it’s definitely only going to happen for the best of the best.

The tournament will run for three hours a day, so make sure you know your times ahead of the event.

Going by how things have been set up in the past, this would be our guess for each region, but make sure you double-check on your own. All times are local.

NA East: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

NA West: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Europe: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Brazil: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Oceania: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Asia: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Middle East: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

What’s the Scoring System?

If you’re an avid competitor in the Fortnite scene, then this scoring system won’t be very surprising.

The numbers may have been changed up a bit, but, as always, placements and eliminations will be key to earning the most points.

Victory Royale: 10 Points

2nd – 5th: 7 Points

6th – 15th: 5 Points

16th – 25th: 3 Points

Each Elimination: 1 Point

How Is The Prize Pool Broken Down?

Depending on what part of the world you’re in, the prize money differs. Each region has its own prize pool, so you won’t have to worry about NA players, for example, hogging all of the money,

Some regions are stingier on how much money is given out, so make sure you pay close attention:

Event Prizes – Day 2 – NA East

Rank Prize

1st $2,500

2nd $2,000

3rd $1,875

4th $1,700

5th $1,600

6th $1,500

7th $1,400

8th $1,300

9th $1,100

10th $900

11th-20th $800

21st-30th $700

31st-40th $500

41st-50th $400

51st-75th $300

76th-100th $275

101st-250th $250

251st-500th $225

501st-1000th $200

Event Prizes – Day 2 – Europe

Rank Prize

1st $3,000

2nd $2,300

3rd $2,000

4th $1,800

5th $1,700

6th $1,600

7th $1,500

8th $1,400

9th $1,200

10th $1,100

11th-20th $900

21st-30th $800

31st-40th $700

41st-50th $600

51st-75th $500

76th-100th $400

101st-250th $350

251st-500th $250

501st-1000th $225

1001st-1500th $200

Event Prizes – Day 2 – NA West

Rank Prize

1st $1,200

2nd $900

3rd $715

4th $600

5th $550

6th $500

7th $450

8th $400

9th $375

10th $350

11th-20th $325

21st-30th $300

31st-40th $275

41st-50th $250

51st-75th $230

76th-100th $220

101st-250th $210

251st-500th $200

Event Prizes – Day 2 – Brazil

Rank Prize

1st $1,200

2nd $900

3rd $715

4th $600

5th $550

6th $500

7th $450

8th $400

9th $375

10th $350

11th-20th $325

21st-30th $300

31st-40th $275

41st-50th $250

51st-75th $230

76th-100th $220

101st-250th $210

251st-500th $200

Event Prizes – Day 2 – Oceania

Rank Prize

1st $500

2nd $400

3rd $300

4th $275

5th $265

6th $255

7th $250

8th $245

9th $240

10th $235

11th-20th $230

21st-30th $225

31st-40th $220

41st-50th $215

51st-75th $210

76th-100th $205

101st-250th $200

Event Prizes – Day 2 – Asia

Rank Prize

1st $500

2nd $400

3rd $300

4th $275

5th $265

6th $255

7th $250

8th $245

9th $240

10th $235

11th-20th $230

21st-30th $225

31st-40th $220

41st-50th $215

51st-75th $210

76th-100th $205

101st-250th $200

Event Prizes – Day 2 – Middle East

Rank Prize

1st $500

2nd $400

3rd $300

4th $275

5th $265

6th $255

7th $250

8th $245

9th $240

10th $235

11th-20th $230

21st-30th $225

31st-40th $220

41st-50th $215

51st-75th $210

76th-100th $205

101st-250th $200

Now that you know all you need to know about the tournament, get out there and win some money!