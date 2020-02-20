The second season of Fortnite’s Chapter 2 has finally arrived. After months of waiting, developer Epic Games announced the release date via Fortnite’s official website. Following this reveal, players began to notice various items throughout the world turning gold. This was swiftly complimented by various golden teaser images posted on Fortnite’s Twitter account showcasing a cute cat, dynamite, zeppelin, and propane tank. Thankfully, we now know what’s with all the gold items and what players can expect in Fornite’s future.
Season 2 revolves around secret agents and picking between one of two different teams, Shadow or Ghost. Players will then embark on missions throughout the season that will shape the future of the island. Some new gadgets coming to this season include a trip mine and a radar pulse that lets you detect enemies through the environment. Players can also embrace their inner Solid Snake and run around in a cardboard box.
We also have a variety of spy-themed skins and the new battle pass trailer shows off Marvel’s Deadpool at the end. However, it appears that the Merc With The Mouth won’t be showing up until later, most likely as a Store exclusive skin. Additionally, depending on which team you pick you’ll unlock a different variant for a variety of skins.
Below is the complete Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 patch notes. We will update this as the different patch notes for each mode roll out.
Save the World
STONEHEART FARRAH
“Leave love to the professionals.” – Stoneheart Farrah
- Standard Perk: Cupid’s Arrow
- On Bow hit, arrows splinter, dealing 20% damage to 3 nearby targets.
- Commander Perk: Cupid’s Arrow+
- On Bow hit, arrows splinter, dealing 60% damage to 5 nearby targets.
WARGAMES
Major Oswald’s Wargames drills are back and in full effect! Revisit your Storm Shield bases and test your defenses against some destructive and challenging simulations. Complete both daily and weekly quest to earn your haul of Event Tickets, Gold, Banners, Evolution Materials, and PERK rewards.
DASHING HAWK
“Follow your heart… to Hawk.” – Dashing Hawk
- Standard Perk: Absolutely Stunning
- Lefty and Righty shots have a 37.5% chance to Stun the target for 2 seconds.
- Commander Perk: Absolutely Stunning+
- Lefty and Righty shots have a 37.5% chance to Stun the target for 2 seconds. Additionally, Lefty and Righty damage is increased by 100% against Stunned targets.
Available from the Event Store starting February 21 at 7PM ET until April 3 at 7PM ET
LOVE SONG BOW
Make the Husks Lovestruck with this new bow! Keeping the bow drawn past max charge will fire an arrow that stuns the enemy for 10 seconds. Weapon damage will break this effect. Does not affect Bosses or enemies that have recently been Lovestruck.
Available from the Event Store starting February 21 at 7PM ET until April 3 at 7PM ET
LUNAR LLAMA LEAVING SOON!
The might of the Dragon weapons and Chinese New Year Heroes .. Crammed into one tiny Llama. Grab them before this Llama blasts out of the store in the v12.10 update. Both Lunar and the new Llama will cost 500 Lunar Tickets. Use them or save them, the choice is yours!
Note: 2 of these were granted for players who were impacted by the early Winter Llama conversion and any remaining Snowflake tickets have been converted into additional Lunar Llamas.
GENERAL’S BOOTCAMP
“The Storm is starting to throw some new mixes of enemy waves at us, Commanders. I fully expect each mission you embark on to have varied Husk encounters going forward. We’re also seeing reports that the Nurse Husks are making their way into Plankerton, Canny, and Twine. Stay vigilant!
Smashers, can’t live with ‘em… Definitely can live without ‘em. It seems like they aren’t charging until they are a little closer to our structures. Best use that to our advantage!
Finally, some good news. Field reports show that ‘Sploders are running low on propane, and their blasts are dealing less damage to our structures!
-Major Oswald
CLIP’S CORNER
WEAPONS
“Some of our schematics needs some major tune ups, so time to fire up the forge!
We’ve made some serious enhancements to many ranged weapons. Most notably shotguns, snipers, bows, grenade launchers, and some of our older weapons. These weapons should be much more powerful now.
Speaking of Bows… I’ve tightened their strings so their projectiles should travel faster than ever. I’m making some further adjustments to the Boom Bow, Vacuum Tube Bow, and Vindertech Seeker as well.
The Boom Bow was recalibrated to have lower base impact, damage, and projectile speed, but now deals even higher damage when fully charged. Make them count!
The Vacuum Tube Bow now triggers its lightning on hit, rather than elimination and has a longer lightning range. Only 2 Targets? No problem! The lightning will now bounce between both of them multiple times as long as they’re in range.
I’ve improved the Vindertech Seeker’s homing arrows with significantly better accuracy and reliability. They can also hit husks at a much larger distance.
Additionally, some small impact changes were made to the following:
- RetroScifi Assault
- Neon LMG
- Neon Assault
- RetroSciFi Pistol
- Tiny Instrument of Death
- Zap Zap
Fear not, I’ve made them eligible for reset in case the slight impact reduction isn’t your style.
Finally, Utility Perk slots on weapons (e.g. reload speed, magazine size, durability, stability) can now be rolled to damage if you want to go all in on those Husks!”
TRAPS
“Let’s move on to those under performing traps. I’ve enhanced the damage of just about every trap with the exception of Gas and Broadside traps… these were already extremely powerful and are seeing a minor reduction. Both are eligible for reset as well!
I’ve had a pretty big break through on Nature Traps. Turns out that you can put Energy Damage on them if you turn the capacitor flux just right. Either way, this is a new standard option for our Nature Traps.
I’ve tightened the spring load on Ceiling Drop Trap tires to have a little more bounce off their release. This will let them hit multiple times. Take that Husks!
My new favorite out of this change is the increased range to Ceiling Electric Field traps. It’s quite shocking how much stronger they are with this new range. Stacking multiple in an area will brighten up your day (or night).
Finally, the Anti-Air trap was lacking some proper range. I’ve fixed that with a new range increasing perk!”
-Clip
DIRECTOR’S UPDATE
“Well Commanders… I’ve had some time to think during the Business Wolf Dungeon Packstravaganza… What if this HUD was in other missions? Time to find out! Make sure you adjust your HUD settings for optimal efficiency.
There’s a new way to perform Batch Recycles in your inventory! The Batch Recycle interface has a new Auto-Recycle button which lets you pick a rarity and mark all the pesky schematics lingering in your inventory, at that rarity or below. Spring cleaning in full effect!”
-Director Riggs
BUG FIXES
- The Southeast Amplifier in Twine Peaks Outpost Endurance will never be attacked from the North, eliminating overlapping spawns.
- Neon Sniper no longer has a distorted scope when using aim down sights.
- Crafting materials are properly returned when recycling Defender Pads.
- Weak Spots are now working properly when struck by a pickaxe.
- “A” button works correctly when using the emote wheel at the end of a mission on Xbox controllers.
- Jilly Teacup can be placed in the collection book without being evolved.
Creative
acht and Shark Galleries and Shark Island
Join the yacht club and add some luxury to your island or make your own secret hideout on the new Shark Island with the Yacht and Shark Galleries.
New Hub Islands
Two new Hub islands to allow for more options for creating your dream Hub.
ISLANDS
- Added 3 New Islands:
- The Shark – A sandy island with a secret base.
- Flat Grid Hub – A flat grid island used to design featured hubs.
- Floating Island Hub – A floating island used to design featured hubs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where a tree was sticking halfway through the ground, on Horseshoe Island.
- Fixed an issue where the lava, on Caldera Island, was not displaying correctly.
- Fixed an issue where editing Player Built Structures would increase the thermometer memory taken up by those items.
- Fixed an issue where Sun and Moon lighting would not respect island Fog settings on Mobile devices.
GAMEPLAY
- Added team rotation support for 2-asymmetric-team games.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where players would get blocked from walking over terrain pieces on player built islands.
- Fixed an issue where Shockwave Grenades would destroy particles.
- Fixed an issue where devices would not appear properly when players would scrub through Creative Replays
- Fixed an issue where players would not return to the hub when the island owner leaves the server.
WEAPONS + ITEMS
- Added the Creepin’ Cardboard Consumable.
- The consumable allows players to place up to 5 cardboard boxes, to hide in during gameplay.
- Recharges over time.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed players being unable to be shot after canceling the disguise of a small prop.
- Fixed the prop gun manager option “Prevent Cancelling Disguise” so when enabled the user cannot unequip the prop gun to cancel the disguise.
- Fixed the prop gun so you can now unequip it while in disguise as a prop and locked.
- Chug Splashes no longer get stuck when thrown into the water.
CREATIVE TOOLS + PHONE
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where items multi-selected using the Quick Bar would turn all items of that type yellow.
PREFABS & GALLERIES
- Added 1 New Prefab
- The Yacht
- Added 9 New Galleries
- The Yacht Gallery
- The Yacht Prop Gallery
- The Shark Wall Gallery
- The Shark Floor & Stair Gallery
- The Shark Rock Gallery Large
- The Shark Rock Gallery
- The Shark Prop Gallery
- The Shark Cliff Gallery
- Grass & Dirt Floor Gallery C
- Added purple water to the Elemental Cube Gallery.
- Added bus seats, ramp, air conditioning unit and doors to Variant Car Gallery A.
- Added enterable RV trailers to Variant Car Gallery B.
- Added more street signs to Street Gallery A.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where several purple props, from the Art Deco Prop Gallery, had changed to blue.
- Fixed an issue with the balcony handrail collision from the Lighthouse Gallery.
- Fixed an issue where multiple props, from the Mega Mall Prop Gallery and NeoTilted Prop Gallery, would no longer glow during the day.
- Fixed an issue where no resource materials could be harvested from the security cameras, in the Art Deco Prop Gallery.
- Fixed an issue where the Art Deco Pillar Topper and Art Deco Pillar Corner would give brick instead of metal resource materials.
- Gold can no longer be harvested from the Art Deco paintings.
- Fixed an issue where the Dark Tilted smoke stacks could not be seen from far away.
- Fixed an issue where the basketball hoop, from the Indestructible Gallery, could be destroyed.
- Fixed an issue where the Village Roof Gallery and Dirt Floor Gallery B preview volumes were not large enough.
- Fixed an issue where the Military Lights Gallery, Village Building Gallery A and Village Building Gallery B icon image was not up to date.
- Fixed an issue, from the Art Deco Prop Gallery, where some assets were giving the wrong resource material.
- The E.G.O. Hangar Prefab will not extend over the preview boundary line.
- Fixed an issue where the Art Deco Pillar Toppers had been incorrectly resized.
- Fixed an issue where the Art Deco Hawk Sculpture was not set flush against the Art Deco Bank Prefab pillars.
- The back doors from the Haunted Manor Prefab now show the correct texture.
- Fixed an issue with a description inconsistency for the Village Building Color Gallery A.
- Fixed an issue with the snow material placed on rocks from the Nature Snow Gallery.
- Decals from the Decal Gallery can now be customized again.
DEVICES
- Added the Creepin’ Cardboard Device
- The device allows players to place more than 5 cardboard boxes, to hide in different areas of maps.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Trackers not completing properly for players sharing quest progress with the person who was responsible for completing the final step of the quest.
- Fixed the Elimination Manager not functioning for players who joined a minigame in progress.
- Fixed Movement Modulator device taking damage rather than the building piece it’s attached to.
- Fixed an issue where Teleporters would by occasionally be placed too close to the floor to activate when first deployed.
- Fixed an issue where Particles could not be customized.
- Fixed an issue where Volume effects would not be applied if the player spawned within the volume at the start of the game.
- Fixed an issue where emoting within a mutator volume would not transmit on a set channel if the volume had no other effect.
- Fixed an issue where the ‘When Control Change Transmit On’ option on the Capture Area had an incorrect tooltip.
- Cannon Spawner now appears under the Vehicle filter in the device list.
- Fixed an issue where Sentries equipped with the LMG or Pistol (Flashlight) option would instead spawn with an Assault Rifle and be invincible.
- Fixed an issue where the RNG device would resize incorrectly if copy and pasted.
- Fixed an issue where the RNG zone preview would not resize to the width of the volume.
- Fixed a typo in the name and description of the ‘Color Change Time’ option on Customizable Lights.
- Fixed an issue on the Score Manager wouldn’t update its hologram color correctly when changing the score type.
- Fixed the following issues with Badge Style HUD Icons on Creative Devices
- When set to the ‘Only When Damaged’ style, they will now correctly appear.
- When set to hide at a distance, they will now correctly hide.
- When set to any Badge style, they will now appear immediately (rather than have to change settings again or start a minigame).
- When set to require LOS, they will now correctly hide when moving out of Line of Sight.
- The damage readout will now correctly show when the description text is not set.
- Fixed an issue with the HUD Message device that was restricting character limits to 80 characters. HUD Message device will now properly allow 150 character limits
- Fixed an issue where triggers and music notes would not properly trigger while inside the volume of a sequencer device
- Fixed an issue where Sentries would fire at players on the “Friendly Team” if they spawn within range of them
- Fixed an issue where the Trick Tile would destroy structures directly underneath them when triggered
- Fixed an issue where Triggers would be triggered earlier than expected by the sequencer device
- Fixed an issue where Driftboards would be unable to jump
- Fixed an issue where the “Times Can Trigger” and “Transmit Every X Triggers” settings would not increment correctly when using a Sequencer device
- Fixed an issue where the “Quadcrasher” would be unable to move forward or backwards on Switch
- Fixed an issue where the “Radio” device could still be heard by other players on an island, after being deleted by someone
UI + SOCIAL
- Added Damage Dealt and Damage Taken options to the available scoreboard stats.
- Improved messaging for players joining and leaving islands to help players better track where people are playing.
- Added an in world Health Bar Indicator to Creative that will show over the head of the player being targeted. It can be configured through the Team Settings & Inventory Device.
- New experimental feature: when creating new islands, you can browse through all the devices you have placed and see what channels are in-use.
- Creators can now tag their islands with descriptors. The descriptors will have limited use for now, but will have a more significant role as we continue to develop the feature.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed scoreboard showing all teams placing 5th or lower as having placed 1st.
- Fixed a typo in the Dark Tilted Prop Gallery description.
- Fixed scoreboard UI showing information about the previous game you played in if you moved between a Free-For-All game and a Team game.
See Also
- All Confirmed PS5 Games (So Far)
- Apex Legends Season 4 Character Tier List
- Elemental Affinity & Seasonal Mod Changes Coming to Destiny 2
Make sure to follow me on Twitter for the latest gaming news, guides, and more.