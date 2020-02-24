Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Review

Game: Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Consoles: PS4 (reviewed), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC Publisher: Capcom Developer: Capcom

Capcom’s dedicated foray into releasing full-fledged compilations of its older titles has been a success thus far. The “Blue Bomber” has been treated especially well due to this fan-friendly initiative – the Mega Man and Mega Man X games have all been compiled within quality collections of their own. In order to keep the ball rolling, Capcom has decided to take the next logical step in their efforts to keep their side-scrolling action series in the conversation of today’s gaming landscape – releasing a compilation that brings together every Mega Man Zero and ZX series entry. Judging by the extra features and quality of life improvements featured within this assortment of great games, the Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection should be qualified as a must-buy for ardent series fans.

This digital Mega Man series anthology brings together all the Zero and ZX spinoff games that originally released on the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS. Getting access to these formerly handheld system exclusive games on home consoles is awesome in its own right, but the newly added mechanics implemented in this collection make it even more of a must-have. The Mega Man Zero and ZX games are known to be fun, fast-paced and incredibly rewarding platformers/shooters. But the one thing that scared away many willing players from those games was its insane difficulty level. For many, overcoming the seemingly impossible boss fights and one-hit-kill hazards seen across multiple stages were just too bothersome to overcome.

In a move that will make gamers who were too scared to confront the high challenge of the Mega Man Zero and ZX titles happy, this compilation throws in two modes that bring down the difficulty some – Casual Scenario Mode and Save-Assist. The first mode works as an easy mode that does away with instant death scenarios and actually lowers the damage you take from each enemy you come across. The second feature includes mid-stage and pre-boss fight checkpoints that make your progression through each mission less frustrating and more manageable for every type of gamer. Both of these newly implemented modes make each game even more fun to play and get rid of the hair-pulling annoyances that arise from losing your limited lives to overwhelming boss fight tactics and cheap pitfalls that kill you out in one hit. Now it’s more manageable and less frustrating when you repeatedly take on a hard boss since you can pick up on their patterns while knowing that you can instantly face him/her again without worrying about running through their stage once more.

Capcom must have realized that Mega Man Zero and ZX traditionalists who completed the games in their original form would like to play them again in that state, which is why they’ve given players the option to turn off both assist modes. It’s cool to see Capcom cater to newcomers and hardcore fans alike with the option to switch between this collection’s newest features and enjoy the game in any way they prefer. However, it’s pretty disappointing to see that this compilation doesn’t give you the option of skipping dialogue sequences in every game. The ZX titles retain that option, but it’s strangely not implemented across every game. Which is a bummer when you’re forced to speed through Mega Man Zero’s pre-boss fight monologues for the umpteenth time.

As expected, this collection gives you a wealth of screen filters to play each game in. The smoothing out of the game’s 2D sprites is one of the best options available, plus the wallpaper and fullscreen layout features are also worth utilizing. The extensive gallery and music player are also unsurprising but still worthwhile additions for series enthusiasts. The biggest add-on has to be Z Chaser mode, which is pretty much a speed runner’s dream feature. This solo/two-player competitive mode challenges players to complete each stage in Normal/Hard mode in as little time as possible. It would have been pretty cool to have this mode in addition to the Mega Man X Legacy Collection’s X Challenge boss run mode, however. Even still, Z Chaser is an entertaining side endeavor that’s surprisingly addictive after just a few playthroughs.

The Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection is worth delving into even if you’ve already completed each of its featured titles. It’s especially endearing to gamers who’ve always been curious about the Mega Man Zero and ZX games but were always put off by their intimidating level of difficulty. All of the titles featured within this collection are enjoyable experiences in their own right and are more enjoyable than the weaker entries in the Mega Man X Legacy Collection. The inclusion of modes that cater to beginner players, a strong gallery mode/music player, a wealth of screen filters/layouts and international versions of each game make this compilation one of Capcom’s finest works. A few extra quality of live improvements would have made this collection even better, but it’s still worth a pickup in its finished state.

Our Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Review Score: 8.75 out of 10

