Minccino Research Tasks in Pokemon GO

Minccino will be featured in a special Limited Research event in Pokemon GO on February 2 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time according to Niantic.

During this time, players can earn a Minccino from special Research Tasks or from 5 km Eggs (Minccino will continue to be available in 5 km Eggs after the event is over). Players will also have a tiny chance of getting a Shiny Minccino. Players will be more likely to encounter Pokemon that resemble rodents (namely Rattata, Raticate, Pikachu, Sandshrew, Nidoran (male), Nidoran (female), Sentret, Marill, Zigzagoon, Plusle, Minun, Bidoof and Patrat) during the event as well.

Players on The Silph Road Subreddit have already begun chronicling the Research Tasks that award a Minccino. Here’s the full list of all the Minccino Research Tasks:

Catch 5 Normal-type Pokemon

Catch a Bidoof or Patrat

Catch a Pikachu, Plusle or Minum

Catch a Rattata or Sentret

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon

Make 5 Nice Throws

Make 3 Great Throws

Make 5 Curveball Throws

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row

Make 2 Great Throws in a row

Evolve 2 normal-type Pokemon

Battle in a Raid

Battle in a Gym

Use a supereffective Charged Attack in a Gym Battle

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt

Spin 2 PokeStops

Here are some infographics from users MsKrispii and OrangeHeart2018 on the event and the special Research Tasks:

In other Pokemon GO news, Tornadus, a Legendary Pokemon from the Unova region, will be available to fight and catch in five-star Raid Battles from February 4 to 25, according to Niantic.

Niantic will test two new features this month. Niantic will test Pokemon Spotlight Hour where a surprise Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild on February 4 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. local time, and then they will test Mystery Bonus Hour on February 6 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time.

Pokemon from the Sinnoh region will be more likely to appear in the wild during an event from February 7 to 10, according to the developer. Sinnoh region Pokemon will also appear in Raid Battles. During the event, 7 km Eggs will hatch into Budew, Combee, Bronzor, Gible, Riolu, Hippopotas and Mantyke. Players will be able to earn Sinnoh Stones and other rewards from special Field Research Tasks during the event. Shiny Riolu and Shiny Hippopotas will also be added to the game during that time.

Then players can look forward to a special Valentines Day event from February 15 to 17. During the event, pink Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild, in Eggs and after completing Field Research tasks. At the beginning of the event, the Unova region Pokemon Audino and Alomomola will make their Pokemon GO debut along with the shiny versions of Happiny and Chansey. In addition, Lure Modules will last six hours and you’ll earn double the Candy from catching Pokemon. Pokemon GO will also host a Raid Day on February 15 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time featuring Lickitung with the move Body Slam.

The game will also host a special weekend event from February 21 to 24 where friendship levels increase faster, players earn double the Candy from trades, trades cost half the Stardust, and the number of Gifts you can open daily and the number of Gifts you can carry in your inventory will increase to 40 and 20 respectively.

See also: