Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: February 2020

pokemon go raid bosses

Niantic

Here are the Pokemon GO Raid Bosses for February 2020 and the best counters to use against them.

We used guides from GamePress and User JaceMasood on The Silph Road Subreddit to research the best counters to use.

The Raid Bosses were found on The Silph Road.

The list will continue to be updated as the Raid Bosses change in the game.

Here’s the full list of Pokemon GO Raid Bosses:

*Unconfirmed

Tier One:

  • Magikarp – Raikou, Electivire, Roserade
  • Shinx – Excadrill, Groudon, Garchomp
  • Timburr – Mewtwo, Moltres, Rayquaza, Togekiss, Gardevoir
  • Venipede – Moltres, Rampardos, Mewtwo, Chandelure
  • Dwebble – Rampardos, Metagross, Kyogre, Dialga
  • Klink – Machamp, Breloom, Excadrill, Groudon, Chandelure, Moltres

    Tier Two:

  • Rapidash – Kyogre, Rampardos, Groudon, Garchomp
  • Kingler – Raikou, Electivire, Roserade
  • Electrode – Excadrill, Groudon, Garchomp
  • Gligar – Mamoswine, Mewtwo w/ Ice Beam, Weavile, Kyogre
  • Mawile – Excadrill, Groudon, Chandelure, Moltres

    Tier Three:

  • Alolan Raichu – Groudon, Darkrai, Gengar, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball)
  • Machamp – Mewtwo, Moltres, Rayquaza
  • Flareon – Kyogre, Rampardos, Groudon, Garchomp
  • Shuckle – Rampardos, Metagross, Kyogre, Dialga
  • Medicham – Moltres, Chandelure, Giratina Origin, Rayquaza, Togekiss, Gardevoir

    Tier Four:

  • Alolan Marowak – Groudon, Rampardos, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball), Darkrai, Giratina (Origin Form)
  • Galarian Weezing – Mewtwo (w/ Psystrike or Psychic), Metagross, Excadrill, Groudon
  • Gyarados – Raikou, Electivire, Magnezone, Zapdos, Rampardos
  • Tyranitar – Machamp, Hariyama, Breloom
  • Excadrill – Kyogre, Groudon, Machamp

    Tier Five:

  • Heatran (until February 4 according to Niantic) – Groudon, Garchomp, Kyogre, Machamp

    EX Raid:

  • Regigigas – Machamp, Breloom, Hariyama, Blaziken

