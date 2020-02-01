Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: February 2020

Here are the Pokemon GO Raid Bosses for February 2020 and the best counters to use against them.

We used guides from GamePress and User JaceMasood on The Silph Road Subreddit to research the best counters to use.

The Raid Bosses were found on The Silph Road.

The list will continue to be updated as the Raid Bosses change in the game.

Here’s the full list of Pokemon GO Raid Bosses:

*Unconfirmed Tier One: Magikarp – Raikou, Electivire, Roserade Shinx – Excadrill, Groudon, Garchomp Timburr – Mewtwo, Moltres, Rayquaza, Togekiss, Gardevoir Venipede – Moltres, Rampardos, Mewtwo, Chandelure Dwebble – Rampardos, Metagross, Kyogre, Dialga Klink – Machamp, Breloom, Excadrill, Groudon, Chandelure, Moltres Tier Two: Rapidash – Kyogre, Rampardos, Groudon, Garchomp Kingler – Raikou, Electivire, Roserade Electrode – Excadrill, Groudon, Garchomp Gligar – Mamoswine, Mewtwo w/ Ice Beam, Weavile, Kyogre Mawile – Excadrill, Groudon, Chandelure, Moltres Tier Three: Alolan Raichu – Groudon, Darkrai, Gengar, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball) Machamp – Mewtwo, Moltres, Rayquaza Flareon – Kyogre, Rampardos, Groudon, Garchomp Shuckle – Rampardos, Metagross, Kyogre, Dialga Medicham – Moltres, Chandelure, Giratina Origin, Rayquaza, Togekiss, Gardevoir Tier Four: Alolan Marowak – Groudon, Rampardos, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball), Darkrai, Giratina (Origin Form) Galarian Weezing – Mewtwo (w/ Psystrike or Psychic), Metagross, Excadrill, Groudon Gyarados – Raikou, Electivire, Magnezone, Zapdos, Rampardos Tyranitar – Machamp, Hariyama, Breloom Excadrill – Kyogre, Groudon, Machamp Tier Five: Heatran (until February 4 according to Niantic) – Groudon, Garchomp, Kyogre, Machamp EX Raid: Regigigas – Machamp, Breloom, Hariyama, Blaziken

See also: