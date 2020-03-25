Fortnite Deadpool Challenges Week 6 Leak With Weapon Wrap

Another week of Fortnite Deadpool challenges is nearly upon us and that means there are two brand-new objectives for players to complete as they work to unlock this exclusive skin.

It’s Week 6 already and we’re finally getting a bit closer to unlocking the Marvel hero’s skin. It’s likely we’ll have to wait until the end of the season to get our hands on it, but this week will reward players with a special weapon wrap.

It appears that Epic Games has completely gotten away from the challenges that don’t require any game time, as the past several weeks have required players to hop into matches in order to complete them.

One challenge will allow players to remain at the challenge screen while another will make players enter a game.

Here’s how to complete the Fortnite Deadpool Challenges in Week 6. We’re getting closer to unlocking the skin!

Leaked Fortnite Deadpool Challenges Week 6

Find Deadpool’s big black marker (0/1)

Deface GHOST or SHADOW recruitment posters (0/3)

These leaks come from reliable Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, who has leaked the challenges all season.

The marker will more than likely be hanging around somewhere in the Fortnite menu, but the recruitment posters will be found on the island.

As a matter of fact, players have more than likely come across these posters already since they are already sprinkled around the map.

Defacing them could possibly mean players need to put a spray down on top of them, but we won’t know for sure until the challenges are actually made available.

It could be as simple as destroying whatever wall the posters are on, but it’s too early to tell.

One thing that we can seemingly confirm is completing just one of these challenges will reward players with the Deadpool weapon wrap, which, along with the katanas, represents another part of Deadpool now in Fortnite.

With the skin presumably coming at the end of the season, it’s looking like players will have a lot more than just the outfit to go with it.

If you’re behind on the Deadpool challenges, you can get caught up in a hurry with our challenge hub.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 is out now on all platforms.