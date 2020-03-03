Fortnite v12.10 Patch Notes: Downtime & Confirmed Fixes

The first patch of Fortnite Season 2 is here with v12.10 and it’s on a Tuesday of all days. Since this is the first major update of the season, there will be a lot to look forward to in terms of new additions and fixes.

Downtime for the update begins on March 3 at 4 a.m. EST / 1 a.m. PST which is when the game goes offline as the new patch is implemented.

They don’t go into any detail on how long to expect the game to be down for, but since it’s an actual update instead of a content update, it will likely be around an hour or so at the earliest.

Hey, everyone! v12.10 is scheduled for tomorrow. Downtime to begin approximately at 4 AM ET (0900 UTC). pic.twitter.com/XPgAqhXW0e — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 3, 2020

As with any patch, it’s full of changes and fixes, as well as some new content for players to take in. While we’ll still have to wait around for the patch notes once the update goes live, Epic Games has given us a lot of info about the upcoming patch on their Trello board.

Perhaps this update will be able to fix some of the performance issues plaguing the game. In fact, things got so bad that Epic announced they are delaying any future tournaments as they work to fix the performance problems with Fortnite.

Here’s a look at all of the confirmed changes for Fortnite v12.10. All of the changes below are listed as being fixed in the next update for the battle royale mode.

Players’ Flair style of the Y0ND3R Outfit may have been locked upon the launch of v12.00. Big Haul Glider variant may not unlock when unlocking the Shadow or Ghost variant for Brutus. XP gained from some XP Coins may not appear on the Season Level XP bar, despite appearing as collected. Players may be unable to place a trap if the trap icon hasn’t finished loading. Players on controller may be unable to close the map with the map input if the input is bound to directional pad up. Teammate arrows may flicker/temporarily disappear in Team Rumble. As players hit Weak Points while harvesting, some hits may not register if the weak point is very close to them. In Splitscreen play, Player 1’s opening the inventory/menu may stop the action Player 2 is doing with their trigger button.



We will update this post once the official patch notes are revealed. One thing the Trello board doesn’t cover is the new content coming, so be on the lookout for that in the coming hours.