How to Get New Residents in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Once players get all settled in on their island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, they might want to hurry up and start expanding by inviting new residents to move in with them.

Upon getting your island set up, you’ll have at least two residents to begin with along with Tom Nook. It won’t be long until you want to get even more friends on the resort with you, but it takes some time.

For things first, players will have to get that initial moving loan paid off, which costs 5,000 Nook Miles. These miles can be earned by completing various tasks around the island such as catching fish, catching bugs, selling fruit, and even planting flowers.

It’s not hard to gain Nook Miles, so make sure you do that quickly since it’ll also get you your house as well.

How to Recruit New Residents To Your Island

When you get your house built, head on over to Tom Nook and he’ll give you a Nook Miles ticket, which can be used at the airport to take you over to a new island.

Here, you have the opportunity to convince a resident here to defect over to your island. All you’ll have to do is talk to them a few times and they should decide to join you.

While you get this ticket free of charge, you are able to buy more tickets from the Nook terminal for 2,000 Nook Miles. There are a variety of other things you’re able to purchase with Nook Miles, but if you want to get more island goers, then you’ll want to prioritize these.

In the meantime, keep fishing, catching bugs, planting flowers, etc. so you can keep on earning the miles to buy these tickets.

As your island continues to open up and increase in size, you’ll want to fill up all of that space with new residents.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now on Nintendo Switch.

See Also