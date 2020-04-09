Leaked Fortnite Risky Reels LTM Detailed: What to Expect

It’s looking like Epic Games is getting set to debut their strangest limited-time mode yet in Fortnite.

As many of you know, Risky Reels is a spot where Fortnite can play clips of films and several events have, with one of the most recent ones being the tease for The Rise of Skywalker.

Despite all of the map changes Fortnite has seen over the seasons, Risky Reels has remained a bit of a constant, as Epic likes to use the location to keep players entertained.

According to several Fortnite leakers, the next event that will be held at this location is an hourly screening of Punk’d. This does sound like a rather strange addition to the game, especially when you consider how old this show really is, but we’ve learned to expect the unexpected with Fortnite.

According to Fire Monkey, the LTM description reads as follows:

“Now Playing Just want to Risky & Chill? Hang out in Now Playing to catch the hourly screenings of Punk’d. Top of the hour, every hour.”

New LTM: Now Playing

It’ll be interesting to see how it actually works out and if it’ll be its own separate playlist or if the screen will actually be playing episodes during normal lobbies.

There’s certainly a reason Epic Games has decided to show Punk’d episodes, if the leaks are true, but whatever the reasoning is, it remains to be seen.

Keep in mind that this remains a leak for now, so it’s important to take it with a grain of salt. With that said, for anybody who wants to catch up on episodes of Punk’d, it looks like Fortnite will be the best way to do that.

As we approach the end of Season 2, we will likely see some more interesting events as all of these bosses will likely get together and do something, unlike in Season 1 where nothing eventful happened.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 is out now.

