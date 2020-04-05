How to Get Silver Scavenger Medals in Fortnite

One of the more interesting elements of Fortnite Season 2 was the introduction of Maya, who is a skin that players can customize to their liking.

Because of this, it gives players a chance to have their own exclusive skin, but they’ll need to complete certain objectives if they want to finish filling out the entire skin.

For example, players will need to earn silver scavenger medals to customize her pants, which can be a difficult thing to do.

These scavenger medals are earned by opening up chests and llamas in a match. The gold medal is earned by searching 12 chests, which is no small feat, but it can easily be done in a match.

The important thing to do is land at a location that’s rich in chests, but you’ll also want to avoid spots that are filled with players. Because of this, it might be a good idea to scout a drop point out while you’re still in the Battle Bus.

If you can land in a spot that will provide a lot of chests with minimal resistance, you should be able to get this challenge knocked out relatively fast. It’s also a lot easier to get this done if you’re a good player since you won’t have to necessarily avoid hot spots.

The longer a game goes on, the better your chances are of running into chests. Many players will complete this objective quite naturally, but if you’re struggling, you’ll just have to land at an unpopulated location and hope for the best.

There’s a lot of time left to complete this challenge, so don’t stress too much if you aren’t able to unlock it.

Another skin that players are running out of time to unlock is the Deadpool one. It’s now available in Fortnite, so if you’re behind on the challenges, you can get caught up in a hurry by using our hub here.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 is out now on all platforms.