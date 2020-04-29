Fortnite Leak Reveals Season 3 Teaser Images

Following the latest Fortnite update, dataminers have discovered the first hints at Season 3, despite it being over a month away.

The v12.50 update arrived on April 29, which was originally set to end the second season. With Season 2 now going into June, Epic Games promised they would be filling that void with something, and we’re just now getting a glimpse at what that would be.

Now would also be the time Epic drops teasers about the new season, and it looks like those hints were actually left in the files and have now been revealed to the public through a leak.

Prominent Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, who has leaked a bunch of content from Season 2, including the Deadpool challenges, has revealed the three of the teasers, except they might seem a little familiar to many players.

One of the images shows Mr. Meowscles with some water wings on, possibly hinting that the next season will be related to water in some way.

Further doubling down on this suggestion is the fact that Peely is about to become a victim of a shark attack and there’s a house floating around in the middle of a pond.

Season 3 teaser images: pic.twitter.com/cHjBUYHmk7 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) April 29, 2020

From these images, it’s really tough to say exactly where the season will go, but it looks like Epic Games will take advantage of the warm weather of the summer and go from there.

Season 3 is currently set to begin in June, so there’s still plenty of time for them to tease what’s coming and get fans excited.

In the meantime, we’ll have to soak up what’s left of this season and hope it’s something that will be worth our time. It’s a long extension that hope is filled with new challenges and events to help make the wait feel a bit shorter.

Buckle up because it’s going to be a long month. We’ll just have to hope the game continues to feel fresh and doesn’t drag out too much.