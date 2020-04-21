All Leaked Fortnite Travis Scott Skins & Cosmetics

You might’ve heard by now that rap superstar Travis Scott will be performing a special in-game show in the world of Fortnite.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a musician perform in the hit battle royale title as this news comes just over a year when we saw Marshmello take over Pleasant Park.

Scott will be performing near Sweaty Sands and his in-game takeover has already begun with stage construction.

Following the v12.41 update, a bunch of new cosmetics have leaked that show the Houston rapper’s skin, as well as three different back blings and a variety of emotes.

There’s a lot to dig into here, so let’s just take a look at all of them.

Leaked Travis Scott Cosmetics

A new update always gives the Fortnite dataminers a lot to look through, and they very rarely disappoint.

Reliable leaker HYPEX posted the plethora of cosmetics on his Twitter account, and some of them are actually quite good.

Leaked Travis Scott Cosmetics! pic.twitter.com/8rm26yQ4St — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) April 21, 2020

Leaked Travis Scott emotes! pic.twitter.com/VWK8eZSJKD — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) April 21, 2020

Travis Scott both styles ingame! pic.twitter.com/vVNrO8542M — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) April 21, 2020

It looks like there will be a lot for Travis Scott fans to either purchase or unlock, which is good news. This is definitely a lot more than Marshmello got when first came into the game.

With the Marshmello show reportedly bringing in over 10 million viewers, this upcoming show has the chance to top that in a big way due to many players around the world being stuck at home.

Travis Scott is also arguably a bigger household name, so it could even end up drawing in an audience of people that aren’t already Fortnite players.

We’re sure Epic Games will throw players a bone with some free cosmetics so players that don’t have a bunch of V-Bucks are still able to take home a piece of memorabilia from this special event.

The actual event will kick off on April 23, so there’s still a few days for players to prepare, and there will be multiple times you can tune into the show through April 25.