Just Flew in From the Graveyard Security Key Location in Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Once players wrap up the beginning portion of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and get to explore the town, they have a bunch of side quests immediately thrown in their face.

Of course, players could decide to avoid them entirely, but who doesn’t enjoy tracking down a bunch of cats and earning some much-needed experience along the way?

For the more combat-oriented players, there are plenty of quests out there. One of the quests, called Just Flew in From the Graveyard has Cloud and Tifa on a journey to track down a eliminate a dangerous drake.

Players will quickly discover that when they get this quest started up and battle through the waves of enemies, they’ll come to a point where they can’t open a door. After trying to open it for few times, they’ll come to the realization that they need a key.

The only problem is, the game doesn’t explicitly tell you where to go to find this key. Instead, you’ll need to backtrack and discover its location for yourself. Luckily, it isn’t too hard to locate, but if you’re still having trouble, we have you covered.

Where to Find The Security Key

Some backtracking to a previous room will be needed to find this key. You’ll need to be in the room the cursor is in on the map above and you’ll find the answer in no time.

You’ll have to open up another garage door and ahead of you you’ll see a materia and bench that will fully restore your health and mana, so take advantage of that.

There will be a pile of boxes you can destroy and when you do this, the key will drop. Pick up this key and take it to your objective and you’ll be in business.

The rest of the quest will be pretty straightforward from here, so we’ll assume you have things covered.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is out now for PS4.

