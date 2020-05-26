Dead by Daylight Pyramid Head Perks Revealed

The news is out and Silent Hill will be introduced into the world of Dead by Daylight as part of the game’s fourth anniversary.

This proves that the developers can bring in licensed content from not only movies and TV shows, but also video games themselves, which opens up the door to a whole slew of opportunities.

As with any chapter, the thing players will focus the most on is who the killer is and what perks they will be bringing with them.

We can confirm that Pyramid Head, who is called The Executioner in Dead by Daylight, is the killer and he will bring three unique perks into the game.

Pyramid Head Perks

It’s too early to tell if these perks will prove to be meta changing, but that’s what we have the PTB for.

If you’re on PC, you can get instant access to the PTB and start playing right now. For those of you on the outside looking in, we have you covered.

Pyramid Head’s three perks are as follows:

Forced Penance

Those who stand in the way of duty will suffer harsh judgment. Survivors who take a protection hit are inflicted with the Broken status effect for 20 seconds.

Trial of Torment

You guide your victims along a path of pain and punishment. After kicking a generator, you become Undetectable for 15 seconds. During this time, the generator’s yellow aura is revealed to Survivors. This effect can only trigger once every 120 seconds.

Deathbound

Those whose lives are intertwined in darkness are destined to suffer together. When a Survivor heals another Survivor for one health state at least 32 meters away from the Killer, the Survivor performing the healing action will scream, revealing their location and activating Deathbound for the next 45 seconds. During that time, the Survivor will suffer from the Oblivious status effect when further than 16 meters away from the healed Survivor.

At first glance, it sounds like the Trial of Torment perk will end up being quite powerful as anything that hides the killer is pretty strong.

Forced Penance will definitely end up hurting survivors who like to run We’re Gonna Live Forever since that will make it so they can’t be healed right away.

There will be a variety of things players can test out with these new perks and we’re excited to see what people come up with.

The Dead by Daylight Silent Hill chapter releases officially on June 16.