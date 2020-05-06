How to Get Neon Wings Back Bling in Fortnite For Free

There’s a free back bling up for grabs for Fortnite players who log into the game during a certain time.

This Friday, Epic Games is hosting a massive Party Royale event that will feature Dillon Francis, deadmau5, and Steve Aoki, which gives it the possibility of being the biggest event Fortnite has ever put on.

As an added bonus to those of you who decide to tune in live, you’ll be able to claim the Neon Wings back bling completely free of charge.

The only thing you have to do is log in between this Friday, May 8 and the following Monday, May 11. This means you won’t even have to show up live for the concert itself, but you might as well since Epic doesn’t really hold back on their special events.

Fortnite leaker Shiina confirmed the back bling will be available during this time period.

Although the start of Season 3 has been delayed until June, Epic Games is currently doing a decent job of filling the void with events, whether it’s the Travis Scott concert or the Party Royale event.

They promised to keep things feeling fresh with more challenges and events, and they have kept their promise in a big way so far.

On May 7, a small update will be coming through, but it’s unlikely it will include anything major, but since there aren’t any patch notes, it remains to be seen.

For example, a major change is the removal of skill-based matchmaking from Squads, which is something that has the community buzzing.

SBMM has always been a point of contention among players, and it looks like Epic Games decided to give a little and get players coming back in droves to the Squads playlist.

We’ll just have to wait and see what else the developers have up their sleeves for the remainder of the season.

In the meantime, make sure you log into Fortnite and claim your free set of wings!

