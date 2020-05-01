Where to Find Camp Cod & Fort Crumpet Gnomes in Fortnite

While the traditional Fortnite Season 2 challenges may be wrapped up, there’s a whole month that has to be filled with content and Epic Games has done their part with the Location Domination challenges.

These new challenges are designed to give players a boost in experience just by playing the game. By doing so, they’ll be able to zoom through their Battle Pass if they haven’t completed it already. This will also give them a chance to earn the gold Agent Peely.

One of these challenges asks players to destroy gnomes at Camp Cod or Fort Crumpet, which can be quite difficult if you don’t know exactly where to go.

Fortunately, we have you covered and you’ll be destroying these pesky gnomes in gnome no time.

Camp Cod & Fort Crumpet Location

Fort Crumpet can be found in the northwest portion of the map near Sweaty Sands while Camp Cod is located at the bottom near Misty Meadows.

Once you arrive at these locations, you’ll have to lay waste to the various gnomes that are hanging out in these areas. While you shouldn’t have any trouble finding some to destroy, keep in mind that some of them will be hiding.

These areas aren’t all that small, so you’ll definitely have to do some exploring if you want to take them all out.

As for the best time to complete these challenges? Team Rumble is always a good bet when it comes to doing challenges considering how laid back everything is.

Whenever you’re having trouble getting something done, we would always recommend heading to Team Rumble. You don’t even have to focus on playing the game itself, but you can instead focus exclusively on challenges to get your objectives done.

Well, what are you waiting for? Get out there and destroy those gnomes and get revenge for the teddy bears!

