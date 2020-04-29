Fortnite Leak Reveals New Map But With a Catch

There have been a lot of Fortnite fans calling for a new map despite the Chapter 2 one not even being all that old.

Those players almost had their wish come true depending on how much they read in the Travis Scott tease, but now it appears their wish is coming true, but there’s a bit of a catch with that.

Instead of the battle royale mode getting a brand-new map, it’s going to be part of Party Royale, which is a non-combat event that has been leaked and it will allow players to hang out with each other without the need to fight.

Details are still scarce about what this will entail, but the map has leaked and you can see an image of that below. This leak is courtesy of FireMonkey, who has come to be known as a very reliable leaker in the Fortnite community.

As you can see, this map is a lot smaller than the traditional map, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

A list of all of the locations has been revealed as well, suggesting that there will be tons of activities to take part in once this event actually drops.

– Quadcrasher Motercross

– Buccaneer Bay

– Fishsticks 1

– Fishsticks 2

– Cattus

This Friday, May 1, Epic Games plans to run an event on this island, according to leaks.

“Party Royale,” reads the description. “All chill, no sweat. Party Royale is a new experimental and evolving space. Leave your weapons and mats behind. We plan to run some tests here this Friday @ 9pm EST. These are subject to change, but feel free to come by and check it out.”

It sounds like this will be a mode for players to hang out with their friends. What’s interesting is the wording of this event suggests it will be evolving over time and there will continue to be more things to do going forward.

Perhaps Epic plans on keeping this mode around for the long haul as something they’ll keep on updating with things to do.

It’s still too early to tell exactly how everything will play out, but you can consider us interested.

