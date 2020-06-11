Unlikely Source May Have Confirmed Fortnite Season 3 Leak

Barring yet another delay, Fortnite Season 3 is set to begin in just a matter of days, and an internet service provider may have provided the biggest hint yet.

While the PlayStation Store leak seemingly confirmed the map flood was imminent, it looks like an ISP may have doubled down on that reveal. This still

According to a promoted tweet by Telus, the next season of Fortnite will be “flooded” with new content, which isn’t really surprising to hear, but the wording is what we’re focused on here.

Is The Map Flood Confirmed?

Fortnite S3 will be flooded with new skins, characters and loot. Download the latest patch faster and experience it all on the #1 internet for gaming*.

*ISP Ranking by PCMag. Reproduced with permission. © 2020 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved. — TELUS (@TELUS) June 5, 2020

While this doesn’t outright confirm the new season will feature a flooded map, it is interesting to see an ISP of all things use that wording.

It’s entirely possible they could just be using the word flood as a way to build on the hype since everyone is thinking that’s the direction Epic will be going in for the next season.

Of course, nobody really knows for sure, but there appears to be enough evidence to at least confirm water will play a big role in some way.

When Does Season 3 Start?

It’s has been a very long wait for Fortnite Season 3 and that wait is finally coming to a close. After an unprecedented three delays, Epic Games is currently set to debut the new season on June 17, meaning it’ll arrive in a little under a week at the time of this writing.

As some even better news, The Device event is set to take place on June 15, so whatever Epic has planned for that season-ending live event will be revealed two days before the start of a new season.

Going into Season 3, we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed that nothing goes wrong because the first two seasons of Chapter 2 has been the longest we’ve ever seen in Fortnite.

With no Overtime Challenges to keep us content through the extensions, Season 2 ended up feeling a lot longer than it already was.

