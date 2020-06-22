Fortnite Season 3 Leak Reveals Map Without Water

The onset of Fortnite Season 3 has given the map as we knew it a drastic overhaul and completely covered portions of it in water.

We do know that as the season continues to progress, the water levels will drop and new locations will be revealed underneath. However, we never knew exactly what things would look like underneath, but thanks to a new leak, we now have a good idea of what to look for.

We might even end up seeing our first water level drop with the next update, but that remains to be seen. Here’s a glimpse at what the map will look like once all of the water eventually dries up.

Fortnite Map Without Water

So heres that big ol top left POI thing… kinda this is the undiscovered minimap texture for the lowest water level h/t hypex in a group chat, i think probably not new news pic.twitter.com/onnUIkZrhU — Lucas7yoshi (@Lucas7yoshi) June 21, 2020

Reliable Fortnite leaker Lucas7yoshi gave us a look at the minimap following all of the water disappearing and things look very different.

For starters, the entire left side of the map has land again, which is a major change to how it is right now. Who knows how long it’ll take for all of this to actually happen, but it’s still an exciting look into the future.

There are a lot of mysteries under the water for sure, and it’ll be up to Epic Games to help us uncover them.

Will There Be New POIs?

Without a doubt, there will be new locations for players to explore once the water drops, but we don’t yet know what they will be named.

There’s currently a lot of area on the map that has to be uncovered and when that happens, some of these areas will have to be named.

We know that Epic has a plan for all of this, but we just don’t know exactly what it is just yet. The new season has only just started, so stay tuned and perhaps the future will be revealed in the next update.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

