All New, Vaulted & Unvaulted Weapons in Fortnite Season 3

It may be hard to believe, but Fortnite Season 3 has finally arrived, and with it came a massive update that changed a lot about the game as we know it.
One of the biggest things to look forward to at the start of any season is what the developers added in terms of new updates, and it’s clear that v13.00 has delivered on that end.
Perhaps in a move that many didn’t see coming, Epic Games decided to vault the Pump Shotgun in time for Season 3, which means we’re now down a shotgun. Of course, that might be not all that controversial of a change as these weapons have always been a source of complaints in Fortnite.
All Vaulted Weapons
What’s surprising is that nothing else was vaulted with the shotgun, so it stands alone as the only change.
- Pump Shotgun
It’s possible more weapons could be unvaulted or vaulted as the season goes on, but this appears to be the only thing that’s gone for the time being.
Now, let’s take a look at all of the weapons that have been unvaulted because there’s a lot more of those.
All Unvaulted Weapons
Hunting Rifles & Chug Splashes are unvaulted! FINALLY 🔥
— ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) June 17, 2020
If you’ve been playing Fortnite for a long time, then there’s a lot of weapons you’ve come to know over the seasons, so you might recognize a few.
Here’s everything that’s been unvaulted for the start of this season:
- Hunting Rifles (All variants)
- Chug Splashes
- Chug Jugs
- P90 SMG
- Bolt Action Sniper Rifle
Chug Jugs and Splashes will certainly be welcomed back with open arms, but the P90 might end up raising some eyebrows.
Every New Weapon
All the new weapons! pic.twitter.com/S8ZDrAxmV1
— HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 17, 2020
Finally, it’s time to take a look at every new weapon that was introduced in Fortnite Season 3.
For the most part, they are just variants of guns we’ve seen before, but let’s take a look at them, courtesy of Fortnite leaker HYPEX:
- Charge Shotgun
- Ocean’s Burst Assault Rifle
- Kit’s Shockwave Launcher
- Kit’s Charge Shotgun
- Jule’s Drumgun
- Firefly Jars
There you have it! The weapon and item pool will be looking a lot different when you dive into Fortnite Season 3, so get in early and get an edge over your opponents!
Fortnite Season 3 is out now.