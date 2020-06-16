Fortnite Season 3: What to Expect in v13.00

After a whopping three delays, Fortnite Season 3 is finally just over the horizon, and with it comes a massive update that will introduce all sorts of new things into the game.

It’s been a very long season, so players are no doubt excited to see what Epic Games has in store next, and the Device live event has already given us our first glimpse of the future.

The storm transformed into a giant tidal wave and it looks like that will be sticking around for the duration of Season 3. However, that’s not the only thing we have to look forward to.

Although Epic Games has become very inconsistent with their patch notes in Chapter 2, something we hope will change, they still do communicate with the playerbase and through that, they are able to learn about some of the changes.

Let’s take a look at what we know about Fortnite Season 3 so far.

Fortnite v13.00 Downtime

We think the Storm may be up to something… Get ready for Chapter 2 – Season 3. Downtime begins at 2 AM ET (06:00 UTC)! pic.twitter.com/dyXBL18BaX — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 16, 2020

As with any Fortnite update, there will be some downtime where the game goes offline and the patch is implemented.

This usually doesn’t take too long of a time, but with this being the start of a new season, it could take a bit longer than usual.

Fortnite will go offline beginning at 2 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. PT June 15 for downtime and once it wraps up, Season 3 will be here, all according to the Fortnite Status Twitter account. Maybe we’ll get an actual set of patch notes if we’re lucky.

What to Expect in Season 3

There are a variety of things to look forward to with the start of the new season since that means a whole new Battle Pass is coming.

Of course, we don’t know what to expect with that, but we do have some actual things to look out for.

One major addition will more than likely be an Aquaman skin, which has practically been confirmed at this point. On top of that, we also have a plethora of bug fixes that will be arriving in this patch thanks to the Fortnite Trello board.

Here’s a look at everything that has been confirmed for Season 3:

Hit Indicators showing wrong direction.

Changing between build and combat mode while holding down the fire button (Mobile)

Mobile swipe-up feature may close app on players. (Mobile)

New Landmark text may appear multiple times when exploring new locations. (Mobile)

Shadows darker than expected. (Mobile)

It’s not a whole lot, but it’s all we have to go on as of right now. If there are patch notes, they’ll be released around the time the update deploys, so keep a close eye on that.

There will almost certainly be a few map changes, especially since The Agency was pretty much wiped away following the Device event, so we’d like to see that rotated out with something else.

Epic Games will have another story to tell in Season 3, so it’d be nice to see them do so with some fresh locations for us to explore.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Player Reveals Result of Opening 100 Epic Chests