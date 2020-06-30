What to Expect in Fortnite v13.20: Downtime & More

For whatever reason, Epic Games decided to skip v13.10 of Fortnite and move right ahead to v13.20.

Whatever the reason is, the first major patch of Season 3 is right over the horizon, meaning players could possibly get their first taste of what the developers have in store for the rest of the season.

Leakers have previously said the first water level drop of the new season is set to take place on July 1, but that could now be pushed up thanks to the update going live on June 30.

As with any major Fortnite update, we can expect the leakers to reveal a lot about the future of the game, but before we find any of that out, let’s dive in and see everything this update has to offer.

Fortnite v13.20 Downtime

We’re adding new flare to the game. v13.20 arrives Tuesday, June 30. (Yes, we jumped numbers!) Downtime will begin at 2 AM ET (06:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/1hYGweFRZ7 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 29, 2020

Epic Games does confirm they are skipping numbers for the patch, but outside of that, this should be your typical update.

Downtime will begin at 2 a.m. ET June 30 / 11 p.m. PT June 29 and will most likely last around an hour or so.

We can keep our fingers crossed for some patch notes to be released, but considering the fact that Epic Games has largely abandoned them in Chapter 2, we will likely not be seeing anything on that front.

What’s Confirmed in v13.20?

Even though patch notes are now a thing of the past, we can keep up to date with what bug fixes are on the horizon thanks to the official Fortnite Trello board.

Here, we can get a look at everything Epic Games has flagged for a fix and even find out what will be fixed in upcoming updates.

Here’s everything that’s currently confirmed to be fixed in v13.20:

Missing styles for the Specialist Pickaxe and Arroyo Pack Back Bling.

Rage Emote fire effect remaining on/near players.

Emotes playing over Main Stage music in Party Royale.

Sandstorm Outfit missing hair.

Fall damage from Ziplines when landing in shallow water.

Epic & Legendary SMGs sometimes cannot be Sidegraded.

Damaging Marauders counting towards Storm Surge.

Chug Splash does not heal when thrown inside of a bush.

Supply Drops may sometimes push loot under the map.

Changing between Build and Combat mode while holding down the fire button. (mobile)

This appears to be one of the biggest patches Fortnite has had recently when it comes to bug fixes, which is always nice to see.

We’ll have to wait and see if any map changes or new items come out when this update hits as well.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Season 3 Adds New Firefly Jar Item