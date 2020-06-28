Fortnite Season 3 Leak Reveals Map After Water Level Drop

The first Fortnite Season 3 water level drop is set to take place on July 1, and while that was already known from previous leaks, we now know what parts of the map will be revealed as a result of that.

Considering the fact that nearly half of the map is underwater, it makes sense that the water would disappear over the course of the season, but even then, not many people expected it to happen so soon.

It’s beginning to look like more locations are on the cusp of being revealed, so let’s take a look at what the map is expected to look like in a couple of days.

Water Levels Drop

here are some of the differences pic.twitter.com/vtaBFnTV55 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 27, 2020

Fortnite leaker FireMonkey compared the current Season 3 map with the one that will be appearing on July 1 in an attempt to showcase some of the changes.

The majority of the changes will take place on the left side of the map, but we can see from the two images that an island on the right side of the map will also get bigger.

We don’t yet know if any of the uncovered locations will result in a brand-new POI for players to explore, but we’re sure that will be in the cards eventually, possibly as soon as this update.

Atlantis?

Since Aquaman is available as part of Season 3’s Battle Pass, some players have been wondering if his kingdom of Atlantis would be making an appearance at some point.

While some info has been found in the game’s files about a possible Atlantis POI, nothing is set in stone and we’ll just have to continue to play the waiting game.

When we consider the fact that Deadpool got his very own location last season, it seems likely that Epic Games will follow the same route this season, and Atlantis would make perfect sense.

Of course, only time will tell what they have in store for us.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

