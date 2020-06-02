Pokemon GO Research Tasks: June 2020

The new Research Tasks for June 2020 are live in Pokemon GO.
This month, you can get a Trapinch with every Research Breakthrough encounter, according to Niantic. Just like with Shinx when it was the Research Breakthrough encounter for May 2020, players earn bonus Candy (10 total or 20 if you use a Pinap Berry before catching it) for catching Trapinch encountered through a Research Breakthrough, according to Leek Duck. You’ll also get 2,000 Stardust, 3,000 XP and one of either three Rare Candies, five Pinap Berries, 20 PokeBalls, five Ultra Balls, one Sinnoh Stone or one Unova Stone, according to the account. To earn a Research Breakthrough, all you have to do is complete seven different Research Tasks on seven different days.
Resources like Leek Duck have already begun to chronicle the Research Tasks for May. Here are the Pokemon GO Research Tasks for May 2020 and their rewards:
*Chance of shiny encounter
Evolve & Power Up
Evolve a Pokemon – Eevee* or Sandslash Power up Pokemon five times – Bulbasaur*, Charmander* or Squirtle*
Throw
Make five nice throws – Voltorb* Make three great throws – Gastly*, Lileep*, Anorith* Make three great throws in a row – Onix* Make five great curveball throws in a row – Spinda (#5)* Make three excellent throws in a row – Larvitar* Use five Berries to help catch Pokemon – Drilbur
Battle
Win in the GO Battle League – Rhyhorn* Win a level three or higher Raid – Omanyte*, Kabuto* Win a Raid – Marshtomp Win five Raids – Aerodactyl*
Catch
Catch three ground-type Pokemon – Hippopotas* Catch three fire-, grass-, or ground-type Pokemon – Cubone* Catch 10 Pokemon – Magikarp* Catch five Pokemon with Weather Boost – Poliwag*, Vulpix Catch a dragon-type Pokemon – Dratini*
Egg Hatching
Hatch an Egg – Palpitoad
Buddy Tasks
Earn three Candy walking with your Buddy – Stunfisk Give your buddy three treats – Wooper
Other
Take one snapshot of a ground-type Pokemon – Diglett* Trade a Pokemon – Swinub Transfer three Pokemon – Numel Send three Gifts to friends – Barboach*
Sponsored
Catch eight Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust or One Rare Candy Send three Gifts to Friends – 1,000 Stardust or One Rare Candy