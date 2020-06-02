Pokemon GO Research Tasks: June 2020

The new Research Tasks for June 2020 are live in Pokemon GO.

This month, you can get a Trapinch with every Research Breakthrough encounter, according to Niantic. Just like with Shinx when it was the Research Breakthrough encounter for May 2020, players earn bonus Candy (10 total or 20 if you use a Pinap Berry before catching it) for catching Trapinch encountered through a Research Breakthrough, according to Leek Duck. You’ll also get 2,000 Stardust, 3,000 XP and one of either three Rare Candies, five Pinap Berries, 20 PokeBalls, five Ultra Balls, one Sinnoh Stone or one Unova Stone, according to the account. To earn a Research Breakthrough, all you have to do is complete seven different Research Tasks on seven different days.

Resources like Leek Duck have already begun to chronicle the Research Tasks for May. Here are the Pokemon GO Research Tasks for May 2020 and their rewards: