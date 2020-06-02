Pokemon GO Research Tasks: June 2020

Pokemon GO Research Tasks: June 2020

  • Shares
  • Updated
pokemon go research tasks

Niantic

The new Research Tasks for June 2020 are live in Pokemon GO.

This month, you can get a Trapinch with every Research Breakthrough encounter, according to Niantic. Just like with Shinx when it was the Research Breakthrough encounter for May 2020, players earn bonus Candy (10 total or 20 if you use a Pinap Berry before catching it) for catching Trapinch encountered through a Research Breakthrough, according to Leek Duck. You’ll also get 2,000 Stardust, 3,000 XP and one of either three Rare Candies, five Pinap Berries, 20 PokeBalls, five Ultra Balls, one Sinnoh Stone or one Unova Stone, according to the account. To earn a Research Breakthrough, all you have to do is complete seven different Research Tasks on seven different days.

Resources like Leek Duck have already begun to chronicle the Research Tasks for May. Here are the Pokemon GO Research Tasks for May 2020 and their rewards:

*Chance of shiny encounter

Evolve & Power Up

  • Evolve a Pokemon – Eevee* or Sandslash
  • Power up Pokemon five times – Bulbasaur*, Charmander* or Squirtle*

    •  

    Throw

  • Make five nice throws – Voltorb*
  • Make three great throws – Gastly*, Lileep*, Anorith*
  • Make three great throws in a row – Onix*
  • Make five great curveball throws in a row – Spinda (#5)*
  • Make three excellent throws in a row – Larvitar*
  • Use five Berries to help catch Pokemon – Drilbur

    •  

    Battle

  • Win in the GO Battle League – Rhyhorn*
  • Win a level three or higher Raid – Omanyte*, Kabuto*
  • Win a Raid – Marshtomp
  • Win five Raids – Aerodactyl*

    •  

    Catch

  • Catch three ground-type Pokemon – Hippopotas*
  • Catch three fire-, grass-, or ground-type Pokemon – Cubone*
  • Catch 10 Pokemon – Magikarp*
  • Catch five Pokemon with Weather Boost – Poliwag*, Vulpix
  • Catch a dragon-type Pokemon – Dratini*

    •  

    Egg Hatching

  • Hatch an Egg – Palpitoad

    •  

    Buddy Tasks

  • Earn three Candy walking with your Buddy – Stunfisk
  • Give your buddy three treats – Wooper

    •  

    Other

  • Take one snapshot of a ground-type Pokemon – Diglett*
  • Trade a Pokemon – Swinub
  • Transfer three Pokemon – Numel
  • Send three Gifts to friends – Barboach*

    •  

    Sponsored

  • Catch eight Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust or One Rare Candy
  • Send three Gifts to Friends – 1,000 Stardust or One Rare Candy

    • Read More
    , ,