Fortnite Aquaman Challenges Week 3 & 4 Leaked

We’re already two weeks into Fortnite Season 3, but we still have a long way to go until we get to the end, and that’s assuming we aren’t getting any extensions to this season.

Aquaman, like Deadpool before him, is available to players this season, but instead of having to purchase the skin, you will have to complete a series of challenges to unlike him.

The Deadpool challenges weren’t ever really that hard to do, and it’s looking like the Aquaman ones are going down the same path, as evidenced by what we’ve seen so far and what’s coming in the future.

Ahead of their official release, both the Week 3 and Week 4 Aquaman challenges have leaked, and both of them look like they won’t be too hard to complete.

Leaked Aquaman Challenges

Week 3 & 4 Aquaman Challenges The Trident Pickaxe was moved to Week 5. pic.twitter.com/oT1Nu3n6Y7 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 30, 2020

All in all, it doesn’t look like either of these challenges will be too hard to complete. As revealed by Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, here’s a look at both the Week 4 and Week 5 challenges:

Week 4: Catch different types of fish in a single match (0/2)

Week 5: Complete the swimming Time Trial at Dirty Docks (0/1)

Finishing these weeks will not unlock the skin, and according to FireMonkey, it won’t get us the Trident pickaxe anymore either.

Patience is a virtue, however, so if you want to get Aquaman and all of his items, you’ll just have to keep at it.

When is Atlantis Coming?

There have been some hints and rumors about Aquaman’s kingdom making an appearance in the game at some point, but there’s been nothing concrete as of yet.

If we had to guess, it’d arrive around the time the skin actually enters the game, which we also don’t have any real information on.

Pretty much the only thing we do know is he’ll be arriving before the end of the season, so it’s just a matter of weeks before we will be able to get our hands on Aquaman and hopefully, Atlantis.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

