Fortnite Leak Hints at Atlantis Location in Season 3

We’re barely into Fortnite Season 3 but many of us already have our eyes set on the future.

Since Epic Games is always dangling what’s ahead in Fortnite right in front of our face, we’re always excited to see what they have in store next.

Now that the map has flooded, a lot of us would like to see it dry up just so we can see what shows up underneath it all.

It’s no secret that Aquaman has been introduced in the new season, so it’d be even cooler to get his home city of Atlantis introduced into the game at some point. Near the end of Season 2, Deadpool had the entire Battle Bus and Yacht location transformed to fit his needs, so why not Aquaman?

As it turns out, some recent leaks have suggested that Atlantis could potentially make an appearance in Fortnite Season 3 at some point.

Atlantis, You Say?

Several hints for an upcoming Atlantis POI were found in the files.. 👀 I'll look more into this tomorrow. One file that was found is this one: "AmbientVolume_BIOME_Atlantis" (via @FortTory) — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) June 23, 2020

According to Fortnite Leaker ShiinaBR, numerous hints for an Atlantis point of interest have been found that seemingly confirm this location is in the works.

There’s no telling how factual it is, but it does seem like it’d be a cool way to celebrate the fact that Aquaman’s in the game.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, leaker Lucas7yoshi has said that the location will more than likely not be called Atlantis, but instead something else.

Worth pointing out this is more than likely just the internal name of it and is probably not actually going to be called "Atlantis" in game. — Lucas7yoshi (@Lucas7yoshi) June 23, 2020

When Can We Expect This?

We already know the water level on the map will be dropping soon, but it seems too early for Epic to introduce a full-fledged version of Atlantis.

Our guess, if they are actually planning on adding Atlantis, would be around the time that Aquaman becomes available as a skin. It would be a way to actually include him in the game and possibly even make him a boss at this location.

We’ve seen Epic do the same with Deadpool so it’d make a lot of sense to repeat what has already worked before.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

